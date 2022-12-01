Read full article on original website
Related
Kyrie Irving's Sneakers Remain Popular Among NBA Players
Kyrie Irving's Nike sneaker line has been canceled but it remains popular among NBA players.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Is No Longer With Nike, Says Shams Charania
Kyrie Irving has been in the middle of a controversy for a while now. It began when he shared a post about a movie that was considered to be antisemitic, and since then, the matter has been blown out of proportion quite a bit. While the initial response to Irving was one of immense backlash, things have shifted in his favor a bit in the last few weeks.
Breaking: Nike Announces Decision On Kyrie Irving
Nike is no longer endorsing Kyrie Irving. Irving, who came under fire for sharing an antisemitic documentary on Amazon, is no longer part of the Nike family. The Brooklyn Nets point guard has one of the best-selling shoes in basketball history, but he's now a free agent. "Kyrie Irving is...
"Blacks and Jews" authors on Chappelle, Kanye getting caught in the "Black antisemitism" loop
This past weekend Dave Chappelle devoted a 15-minute monologue on "Saturday Night Live" to Kanye "Ye" West's recent troubles and made more than a few biting remarks about "The Jews." "These individuals without any power or support from established Black institutions have become the present face of Black antisemitism." One...
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda Threatens NBA YoungBoy During Twitter Feud: 'I'm 2 & 0 For The Year'
NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda got into a war of words on social media on Sunday (November 27), during which Bobby threatened the Baton Rouge rapper, along with Wack 100 and Akademiks. The spat appeared to stem from Rowdy Rebel’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, where the...
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Gives Exciting Update On Robert Williams
The Boston Celtics hit the smallest of road bumps this weekend, but appear to be back on an enviable path throughout the NBA regular season. Boston dropped its first home game in over a month Friday, when the Miami Heat took the second game of a two-game “series” at TD Garden. The overtime affair was a slight hiccup for a Celtics team that has rolled on its way to the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed through 23 games. Nevertheless, it reminded Celtics fans that their team still has some areas to improve on as it approaches the end of the 2022 calendar. That improvement appears to be on the way back.
Isiah Thomas lays out his plan regarding the negative criticism he has received lately - "You had the last dance, now I will have the last word"
Isiah Thomas is planning to release his own documentary where he will tell his side of the story concerning the negative criticism he received after The Last Dance
Nia Long blasts Boston Celtics over handling of ex-coach Ime Udoka
Actress Nia Long slammed the Boston Celtics organization for their blatant disregard for her family, and for their brazen hypocrisy in telling the public that they work to protect women when they failed to even check on Long. Long, 52, also took aim at the NBA franchise for the bumbling...
NBA
Nike parts ways with Nets guard Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Nike is officially over, the shoe and athletic apparel maker said Monday, a move that came a month after the company suspended the Brooklyn guard as part of the fallout over his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. It was not a...
Nike Makes Official Decision on the Kyrie Irving Partnership
Here is the latest news on Nike's business relationship with Kyrie Irving.
Nia Long on Ime Udoka Scandal: Celtics Made 'Very Private Situation Public'
In a new interview, the actress breaks her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka's suspension from the Boston Celtics.
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Relationship With Kyrie Irving Is Officially Over
A month after Nike placed their relationship with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on suspension, NBA Insider Shams Charania confirmed today that the Beaverton-based brand and Irving have agreed to end the union for good. Irving’s relationship with The Swoosh, however, had already been up in the air as the...
NBA’s Kyrie Irving Apologizes for Antisemitic Post After Brooklyn Nets Issue Suspension: Everything to Know
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has found himself at the center of another controversy after he shared a link to a documentary that espouses antisemitic views. The NBA star made headlines after he tweeted a link to the movie Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on October 27 without comment. The film, based […]
Comments / 0