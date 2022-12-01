The Hollo family’s Florida East Coast Realty moved its headquarters of 30 years in downtown Miami to nearby Brickell. The real estate firm, which Tibor Hollo founded more than 60 years ago, leased the entire 17th floor spanning 8,500 square feet at 1101 Brickell, according to a company news release. FECR’s head office previously was at 100 South Biscayne Boulevard, a tower the firm purchased in 1989 and still owns.

