You have heard of barn finds...this 1969 Shelby is a basement find. When it comes to classic Mustangs, it doesn't get much better than a 1969 Shelby GT500. The 1969 Mustang Shelby GT500 was received by the public well, and the release went off without a hitch. The 1969 model was restyled to be distinct with a restyled front facia, and the grille and headlights were shrouded in chrome trim. The rectangular light were now located in the new position below the GT500’s front bumper. Its hood now had three individual air scoops and the signature striping ran the length of the car on each side. This basement find Mustang is being offered by the Becker Auto Group, and can complete your Ford Mustang collection.

4 DAYS AGO