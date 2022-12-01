Jury Convicts Man In Killings of 8 From Another Ohio family

WAVERLY — The jury returned guilty verdicts on all 22 counts charged against George Wagner IV on Wednesday at the Pike County Courthouse.

Wagner seemed emotionless, as he was the whole trial, as the verdicts were read. The jury deliberated for less than seven hours before coming to a unanimous verdict.

Wagner, 31, was found guilty of all 22 counts including eight counts of aggravated murder in the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenager from the Rhoden family.

The victims were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr.; his ex-wife, 37-year-old Dana Rhoden; their three children, 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden, and 16-year-old Christopher Jr.; Clarence Rhoden’s fiancee, 20-year-old Hannah Gilley; Christopher Rhoden Sr.’s brother, 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden; and a cousin, 38-year-old Gary Rhoden.

Most were shot repeatedly in the head.

Other charges Wagner was found guilty of include: four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, one count forgery, one count of conspiracy; one count of unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, one count of unauthorized use of property, one count of interception of wire, oral or electronic communications, one count of obstructing justice; and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

A sentencing date will be scheduled later for Wagner.

Prosecutors say the slayings, which initially spurred speculation about drug cartel involvement, stemmed from a dispute over custody of Wagner’s niece. The fatal shootings at three mobile homes and a camper near Piketon in April 2016 terrified residents and launched one of the state’s most extensive criminal investigations.

Wednesday marked the end of a trial that started with opening statements on September 12.

Prosecutors say the Wagner family planned the killings for months, motivated by a dispute over custody of the daughter Jake Wagner had with Hanna Rhoden. Authorities said that child was staying with the Wagners when the killings happened.

Three other young children from the Rhoden family who were at the scenes were not hurt.

George Wagner denied any knowledge of his family’s involvement in the killings and testified that he wouldn’t have let it happen if he had known of the plans.

Prosecutors argued that he did know, participated in the plans and should therefore be convicted in the killings. Though he wasn’t accused of shooting anyone, they alleged that Wagner was with his brother and father when they went to the homes, that he went inside with them and that he helped his brother move two bodies.

Four members of the Wagner family were arrested in connection with murders in 2018. Since that time, Angela Wagner, George’s mother and Jake Wagner, George’s brother have both pleaded guilty and both actually testified against George in this trial. The fourth member of the family, George IV’s father, George Washington Wagner III, known as Billy, will go on trial in 2023.

Wagner’s younger brother, Edward “Jake” Wagner, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and other charges and agreed to testify against George and their parents in a deal to help the family avoid potential death sentences.

Their mother, Angela Wagner, pleaded guilty to helping to plan the slayings. Their father, George “Billy” Wagner III, pleaded not guilty in the killings and awaits trial.

Members of the Rhoden family hugged each other and wiped away tears moments after George Wagner IV was led away in handcuffs.

Tony Rhoden, whose brother, Christopher Rhoden Sr., was among the victims, said he felt sorry for Wagner “because he is human.”

“George Wagner is human. They just didn’t show it on that night,” Rhoden said outside the courthouse. “It should have never happened.”

Gov. Mike DeWine was Ohio attorney general in 2016, when the murders occurred.

“From the day theses murders occurred and throughout the long investigation, I always believed we would find the truth and I always believed we there would be justice for these victimsI,” DeWine said at a press conference Wednesday evening. “Today brings us one step closer to achieving that justice.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement after the verdicts that investigators spent countless hours on the case and that it “reinforces the team’s dogged determination to secure justice for the victims and their families.”

Jake Wagner pleaded guilty on the fifth anniversary of the killings and apologized in court. He has not been sentenced, but his lawyer said he understood that he would spend his life in prison.

Prosecutors recommended a 30-year prison sentence for Angela Wagner.

Associated Press contributed to this report. Bret Bevens is news editor for the News-Watchman.