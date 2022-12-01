Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday
You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach
Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham’s 4-word message to Ryan Day, Ohio State after beating USC
It’s never too late for a massive shakeup in the college football world. As the 2022 season is coming to a close, the Utah football team found a way to deliver one more shocker to their rivals USC. A 47 – 24 decimation of the Trojans might have cost USC a spot at the College Football Playoff in favor of Ohio State.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Joe Burrow Had 4-Word Postgame Message For Patrick Mahomes
Joe Burrow got the better of Patrick Mahomes once again on Sunday afternoon. The Cincinnati Bengals topped the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati topped Kansas City, 27-24, on Sunday. Following the game, Burrow had a simple four-word message for Mahomes. "We'll see...
College Football World Was Furious With FOX's Decision
The college football world was not happy with FOX's in-game decision on Saturday night. At halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game, FOX had Alabama head coach Nick Saban on, allowing the head coach to essentially campaign his way into the College Football Playoff field. Saban was making his argument...
Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Making Headlines
Life has been good for the Kansas City Chiefs organization as of late. Kansas City, led by a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, has already won one Super Bowl and the Chiefs will likely contend for several more in the years to come. Chiefs ownership has to be pretty thrilled...
College Football Star Quarterback Announces He's Returning In 2023
Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was one of the best quarterbacks in college football this year. Penix Jr., the transfer from Indiana, threw for 4,354 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Huskies star quarterback will be back in 2023. Penix Jr. announced on Sunday night that he will...
College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset
Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs
The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within one-half game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season
Colin Cowherd Rips Tua Tagovailoa: 'He's Not a Playmaker Who Elevates Team'
Colin Cowherd explains why he’s not a believer in Tua Tagovailoa being this elite quarterback that the media is beginning to bill him as
