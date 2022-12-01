Read full article on original website
Former Beaumont United employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student
BEAUMONT — BISD - On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, Beaumont ISD Administration received allegations that a Beaumont United High School employee engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Upon receipt, the District immediately notified the BISD Police Department and the employee is no longer affiliated with Beaumont ISD. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and confidentiality laws, BISD is prohibited from disclosing more information.
Bureau of Prisons investigating fight that injured prisoner at the Beaumont Penitentiary
BEAUMONT — The Bureau of Prisons confirms to KFDM/Fox 4 it's investigating a fight at the Beaumont Federal Penitentiary. Correctional officers found the inmate at about 8:30 a.m. Monday with injuries they say were consistent with a fight. The inmate was taken to a hospital for treatment. No word...
JCSO: Use of credit/debit cards in auto burglaries leads to two arrests, others sought
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the use of stolen credit/debit cards has led to the arrest of two people while investigators search for two others. On Friday, December 2 at about 2:30 p.m., JCSO Detectives and SWAT executed a search warrant at a residence in...
Beaumont Police pursuit leads to 3 in custody in stolen vehicle investigation
BEAUMONT — According to the Beaumont Police Department, A pursuit with a vehicle reported as stolen began around 1:40pm. BPD attempted to pull the car over when the pursuit began. The chase ended at Delaware and Concord in Beaumont’s north end with 3 people taken into custody.
Buckner's annual toy run for foster families
BEAUMONT — The 32nd annual Buckner toy run took place on Saturday and children were able to experience an exciting Christmas surprise. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. More information about Buckner and donating to the organization can be found HERE.
The Morning Show visits the Southeast Texas Food Bank for ToyFeast
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited the Southeast Texas Food Bank to learn more about plans for the upcoming KFDM/Fox4 Beaumont ToyFeast. The goal of the KFDM-FOX4 ToyFeast is to deliver toys and food to children, families and seniors in need. Every year, The Morning Show crew rallies together to collect toys, food, and cash for those less fortunate.
State Fire Marshal rules Earl Thomas house fire accidental and likely caused by lightning
ORANGE — The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire that destroyed the home of NFL star Earl Thomas in Orange County was accidental and likely caused by a lightning strike, according to information Capt. Joey Jacobs provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The Fire Marshal's Office...
