Yankees won’t push Aaron Judge for decision as much of their offseason waits
SAN DIEGO — Brian Cashman and the Yankees are like the rest of baseball: They are still waiting on Aaron Judge. Cashman arrived at the winter meetings on Monday and said he had a conversation with Judge’s agent, Page Odle, earlier in the day, but still had no indication whether the biggest free agent of the offseason was going to remain in The Bronx. “It only takes one [team] to take him from us,” Cashman said. “It’s a danger. We’ve done it many times and it’s been done to us, too. We’ll see.” The Yankees are believed to have made an offer of...
MLB Free Agency 2022-23: Top Players Most Likely to Be Overpaid
Though we're still waiting on the biggest, Aaron Judge-sized domino to fall, there have already been quite a few lucrative deals handed out in this year's MLB free-agency cycle. Eleven players have agreed to contracts worth at least $10 million per year, and there could be as many as 40 more at that price point when all is said and done.
Cubs Rumors: Carlos Correa Meeting Held Monday; CHC Could Sign 2 Star Shortstops
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly in the market for a season-altering shortstop. Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported the North Siders met with free agent Carlos Correa in San Diego on Monday. Jon Morosi of MLB Network confirmed the news. Chicago's interest in Correa is not new, as Bob...
Dansby Swanson Rumors: Cardinals Among Teams Interested in Braves Free Agent
The Philadelphia Phillies may not be the only National League team who signs an impact shortstop this offseason. After Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with a no-trade clause with Trea Turner, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Cardinals are also involved in the shortstop market and are interested in Dansby Swanson.
1 Sentence to Describe Every Team Entering MLB Winter Meetings 2022
Things move fast at Major League Baseball's winter meetings, so we hope nobody's come here hoping for in-depth breakdowns of every team in the league. Nobody's got time for that. Instead, we settled on summarizing where all 30 teams stand in just one sentence. This involved weighing what each club...
Report: Justin Verlander, Mets Agree to $86M Contract After Jacob deGrom's Exit
Veteran right-hander Justin Verlander has agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract with the New York Mets, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Heyman and SNY's Andy Martino reported the deal includes a vesting option for a third year. The 39-year-old declined his $25 million player option for...
Report: Trea Turner, Phillies Agree to 11-Year, $300M Contract with No-Trade Clause
The Philadelphia Phillies have added one of Major League Baseball's most dynamic players in All-Star shortstop Trea Turner. Per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, Turner will sign an 11-year, $300 million contract that includes a full no-trade clause. Turner has been one of the best players in MLB since...
Top Fits for Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson amid Trea Turner Contract
The shortstop market was always going to be a focus of Major League Baseball's free agency period this offseason, and that was certainly the case Monday. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan reported the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with a no-trade clause with shortstop Trea Turner. It is a head-turning deal with the security of a number of years and the no-trade clause, and he joins a team that reached the World Series just last season.
White Sox Rumors: All-Star Closer Liam Hendriks Discussed in Trade Talks
The Chicago White Sox reportedly could trade closer Liam Hendriks. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the right-hander's "name has come up in trade talks with other clubs" even though he has a limited no-trade clause on his contract that would let him veto a move to five specific teams.
6 NFL Teams Building Momentum for the 2023 Season
The National Football League is a bottom-line league, where success is judged by wins and losses. However, this doesn't mean that franchises cannot feel good about campaigns that don't ultimately result in the postseason. Championship contenders usually aren't built overnight, and a team showing progress today could easily look like...
MLB Rumors: Aaron Judge Thought to Have 9-Year Contract Offer Amid Yankees, More Buzz
The Aaron Judge market is reportedly heating up. Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network: "From what I can tell, piecing things together here, Aaron Judge's market is certainly above $300 million now, and potentially from two different teams, the Yankees and Giants. ... There are those in the industry who believe that he already has in hand that nine-year offer we've been talking about for a while, that his market is now over that line of $300 million-plus and nine years."
Yankees Rumors: NYY 'Very Much' in on Bryan Reynolds After Pirates OF's Trade Request
The New York Yankees are "very much" in on Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Mackey reported Saturday that Reynolds had requested a trade from the Pirates. MLB Network's Jon Heyman added that contract extension negotiations between the two sides had reached an "impasse," resulting in the trade request.
A.J. Brown: I Wanted to Make Titans 'Regret' Offseason Trade with Eagles
A.J. Brown went off against his former team Sunday, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two scores in the Philadelphia Eagles' 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. A.J. BROWN. 41-yard TD against his former team! <a href="https://twitter.com/1kalwaysopen_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1kalwaysopen_</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsPHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsPHI</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/3GGO7Ve30A">https://t.co/3GGO7Ve30A</a> <a href="https://t.co/H2xLp1MbrX">pic.twitter.com/H2xLp1MbrX</a>
Deshaun Watson Says Return vs. Texans Was 'Tough,' Trade 'Had to Happen'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the field Sunday for the first time in 700 days, and while he didn't have the best performance, he helped lead the team to a 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. While speaking with reporters after the game, Watson admitted...
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 13 Results
The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions both have a top-four pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but that's not because either team is struggling this season. They made trades that delivered first-round picks to them for next year's talent grab, and both are working out well. Seattle has the Denver Broncos' No. 3 selection, while Detroit has the next selection from the Los Angeles Rams.
DeRozan, Vucevic Should Top Lakers' List of Trade Targets Amid Latest NBA Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are on the outside looking in at the playoffs a quarter of the way through the regular season and, despite MVP-level play from center Anthony Davis, it is clear the team is a piece or two away from being legitimate contenders in the Western Conference, let alone to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy at season's end.
NBA Trade Rumors: Heat 'Willing to Move' Kyle Lowry amid 3-Year, $85M Contract
The Miami Heat are reportedly "willing to move" point guard Kyle Lowry in a trade, but finding a partner who would give them a desired return package may be difficult. Ric Bucher of Fox Sports reported Miami is open to such a deal but noted "at 37, and with another year left on a three-year $85 million deal, it's hard to identify a team that would take him on and provide the Heat with an upgrade."
Bulls Rumors: Nikola Vučević Contract Talks Haven't Gained Traction amid Lakers Buzz
The Chicago Bulls and center Nikola Vučević have reportedly made little progress on a potential contract extension. "I think right now with Vučević, those talks on an extension have not really gained any traction," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Friday. Vučević is set to be an unrestricted...
Report: 49ers to Sign Josh Johnson off Broncos' Practice Squad After Garoppolo Injury
The San Francisco 49ers are signing quarterback Josh Johnson off the Denver Broncos' practice squad following a season-ending foot injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Garoppolo was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with a broken foot and...
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: WR Wants to Sign Giants Contract Amid Cowboys, Bills Buzz
Some close to the situation reportedly believe that free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wants to return to the New York Giants. ESPN's Jordan Raanan said that in talking to people, he believes Beckham "wants to be a Giant" due to the "lure" of making the New York City area a home for his family and winning in a big market.
