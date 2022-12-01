SAN DIEGO — Brian Cashman and the Yankees are like the rest of baseball: They are still waiting on Aaron Judge. Cashman arrived at the winter meetings on Monday and said he had a conversation with Judge’s agent, Page Odle, earlier in the day, but still had no indication whether the biggest free agent of the offseason was going to remain in The Bronx. “It only takes one [team] to take him from us,” Cashman said. “It’s a danger. We’ve done it many times and it’s been done to us, too. We’ll see.” The Yankees are believed to have made an offer of...

46 MINUTES AGO