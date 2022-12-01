Read full article on original website
Related
WYSH AM 1380
Christmas for Rocky Top Kids Celebration Saturday
The annual Christmas for Rocky Top Kids celebration will be held this Saturday, December 10th at 5 pm at Main Street Baptist Church. The event will include playtime, gifts and a visit from Santa. Organizers say that this event, aimed at providing Christmas gifts and cheer to kids in need...
etxview.com
Christmas in Jefferson County in 1886
Some readers, particularly those in Jefferson County, may be interested in Christmas events which occurred in Dandridge and White Pine many years ago. In both instances, the activities in those times were common for the holiday season, and at times were done in Cocke County, too. The first event was...
wvlt.tv
Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those looking for a unique way to see Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season can do so underground in East Tennessee. Christmas in the Cave will be held at the historic Cherokee Caverns, located at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first three weeks in December. The attraction will be open on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, guests can join in on the fun from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
wvlt.tv
Maryville baker in quarterfinals in national baking competition
A 72-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 61 years for sexually abusing an 8-year-old, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen. There are many ways to celebrate the holidays in East Tennessee. Christmas in the Cave kicks off. Updated: 7 hours ago. Santa, the Grinch...
wvlt.tv
49th annual WIVK Christmas parade brings heavy traffic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 49th annual WIVK Christmas parade is back in Knoxville Friday, bringing traffic delays with it. City officials said eastbound lanes on Howard Baker Jr. Ave. would be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Hill Ave. and Hall of Fame Dr. The city will also close parking spaces on Gay Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
WATE
Maryville native performs at the Bijou Theatre
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Welcome back beloved singers, songwriters, and musicians, who all have ties to the region. The Appalachia Sessions will kick off on Monday, December 5 at the Bijou Theatre. This is event is the first of its kind and will showcase big names that came from the Appalachian area. Tickets are on sale now.
WYSH AM 1380
Military Veterans Breakfast Saturday
Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans, and enjoy some holiday cheer. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Nuclear Care Partners. The breakfast will be held Saturday, December 10th at...
Mice infestation at Hardin Valley Elementary has district officials scurrying for a solution
Knox County Schools are working to eliminate a mouse infestation at Hardin Valley Elementary, a spokeswoman said.
wvlt.tv
Appalachia live televised concert special arrives in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bijou Theatre will host a live televised Christmas concert special on Monday, Dec. 5, featuring country musicians from the Appalachian region. Artists like Mark Wills, Chris Blue, Emily Ann Roberts and Jackie Lee will perform for more than 700 people in attendance and viewers watching from home.
WYSH AM 1380
Carolene A. (Carol) Sexton, 85 of Oak Ridge
Carolene A. (Carol) Sexton, 85 of Oak Ridge, TN passed away peacefully December 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 7, 1936, in Whitesburg, KY to Mary E. and Elzy P. Adkins. On June 21, 1955, she wed her devoted husband Randall “Tommy” Sexton of 67...
PHOTOS: Inside ‘stunning mountaintop mansion’ up for auction in Sevier County
A mansion atop Bluff Mountain in Sevier County worth an estimated $8 million is set to be auctioned off. See photos inside the luxurious private residence courtesy of Island Light Creative.
WATE
What you'll pay at the pump
AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. Currently, Morristown boasts a population of nearly 31,000 people, but those are just the folks who live there. The population swells to about 18,000 every morning with people who drive to the city to go to work, to go to school, to shop, to eat, which begs the question. If you're going to do all of those things here, why don't you just live here?
insideofknoxville.com
Alice in Appalachia Brings Whimsy to Market Square
The latest offering from Paula West and the West family businesses on Market Square is Alice in Appalachia. Part retail space, part bar, part event space, the business is different from anything else you’ll find in the city. Offering up surprises for the children and adults alike, it’s a place that merits exploring. I sat down with Paula to learn more about the genesis of the business and what customers might expect.
Tennessee Tribune
High Tea and Grand Luxury at the Tennessean Hotel
Make this a memorable holiday with High Tea at the exquisite Tennessean Hotel. It is located next to the World’s Fair Park, along the banks of the Tennessee River, in downtown Knoxville. Southern hospitality welcomes guests as they step into luxury. Sip in elegance as top notch service caters...
knoxvilledailysun.com
Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation adds Hill as resident commissioner
KNOXVILLE -- Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon has appointed Kathy Hill as a resident commissioner to the Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation’s (KCDC) Board of Commissioners. “We welcome Kathy to the board,” KCDC Executive Director and CEO Ben Bentley said. “As a lifelong Knoxvillian and participant in the Section 8...
wvlt.tv
More than 250 kids get $200 Christmas shopping spree
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, the annual Weigel’s Family Christmas event took place in Knoxville, giving more than 250 underprivileged kids in East Tennessee a shopping spree at Target. Weigel’s, a convenience store chain based in Powell, Tennessee, organized and provided funding for the event. Bill Weigel, chairman...
Young-Williams wants to help you find a furry friend by reducing adoption fees through Dec. 11
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center is adopting out adult animals at a reduced cost ahead of Christmas. The Empty the Shelters event is being co-sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation. "Adoption saves two lives, the adopted pet and the one who takes their place in the shelter," the...
WYSH AM 1380
Brenda Joyce Armes, “BJ,” age 49 of Clinton
Brenda Joyce Armes, “BJ,” age 49 of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was born on January 31, 1973 in Oak Ridge. BJ was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School, class of 1990 and worked as a Nurse for over 20 years. She truly was the cornerstone of her family, always taking care of them and happily putting them before herself. Her children were her whole world and her grandbabies stole her heart one by one. She was a proud “Nonna” and mother.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE COUNCIL TO CONSIDER BUYING VILLAGE INN
Crossville City Council is considering purchasing the Village Inn. That’s the hotel in downtown where an eviction debacle by the City forced all the tenants out within a few hours earlier this year. As it turns out – the city wasn’t allowed by law to evict the tenants and...
WATE
New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
Comments / 0