New Jersey, You’ve Definitely Broken One Of These Wacky Marriage Rules
There are so many marriage laws on the books that I bet you're breaking at least one of them! From cousins to false teeth, there is quite a wacky range to be aware of. Let’s start with the topic of kissing cousins. Mind you, this is not the marriage rule I’m assuming that you are breaking. Believe it or not, marrying your cuz is legal in every state in one form or another. According to the Legal Inquirer, these 21 states allow you to get hitched to your first cousin:
Weird Laws That Still Exist In America: New Jersey Made The List
There are some very weird laws that are still on the books throughout America. Of course, New Jersey has made this coveted list of weirdness. We’ll start with our home team … The Garden State. Spoiler Alert - New Jersey’s inclusion here isn’t really that weird at all. The ones that follow are weird and some are even weirder.
Absecon to Zarephath: Watch as Californians Try to Pronounce These NJ Cities
If you are a resident of New Jersey, we take for granted how relatively easy it is to say some of the confusing town names that are around here, but just imagine living 3,000 miles away and trying to pronounce these... Only True New Jersey Locals Can Pronounce These 10...
Which Dog Breed Is The Most Popular In New Jersey?
We are a dog-loving bunch in New Jersey. We love our pets like they are family because they are. Let's take a look at the most popular dog breeds in the Garden State. There is always a question of whether you are a cat or dog lover, but one thing is absolutely certain, and there is no argument about it. New Jersey is an animal-loving state, and we celebrate all our pets. That means, cats, dogs, and any other animal we call family.
NJ travelers: The REAL ID deadline has been extended
Your standard driver's license will be enough to get you on a domestic flight until at least May 2025. The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that it's extending the REAL ID enforcement date by 24 months, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. It's on that date...
Even The Experts Disagree On What New Jersey’s Top Christmas Movie Is
The Christmas season is here in New Jersey. It's a pretty simple question. What is New Jersey's favorite Christmas movie? We all know, however, that nothing in the Garden State is easy, so let the controversy begin. We thought it would be a fun simple way to celebrate a New...
Someone in NJ Just Won $3.7M (or 925,000 Boxes of Pork Roll) Playing the Lottery
Someone in New Jersey is now able to buy about 925,000 boxes of pork roll. That's because someone in the great Garden State just won $3.7 million playing Pick 6 from the New Jersey Lottery. Of course, the estimate of 925,000 boxes doesn't take taxes and whatnot into account --...
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Settles One of NJ’s Biggest Pizza Debates
So how do you determine who has the best pizza when two legendary shops are under the same roof? You bring in an expert. Well, maybe not "bring in," but when Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports is in your neighborhood, chances are, your pizza is about to be judged. And...
See ‘The Nutcracker Rocks’ — NJ twist on the holiday classic
For a lot of people, it isn’t the Christmas season without The Nutcracker. But the Axelrod theater, one of the preeminent theaters in New Jersey, presents an updated rock version this holiday season with a Jersey twist. Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater's (AXCBT,) Monmouth County’s only professional ballet company is...
This Is How High New Jersey Ranks For Christmas Spending
Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, we start to really focus on just how much money we are going to drop this holiday season. The short answer is a lot. We all have a big gift list. We love the people on it and we want to make them happy this Christmas, but there is no doubt the price tag for all of it is high this year.
NJ Man Admits Committing 13 Armed Robberies in 7 Months Across the Region
Federal authorities say a man from Union County has admitted participating in a conspiracy to commit multiple armed robberies during a span of seven months in 2018 and 2019. 45-year-old Jaime Fontanez of Elizabeth pleaded guilty on Wednesday to eight counts of an indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, five substantive counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.
What to know about getting a real Christmas tree in NJ
BELVIDERE — Now that it’s December, it’s time to get or start thinking about getting a fresh, live Christmas tree at a New Jersey farm. The crop is looking good this year, said Tim Dunne, owner of Woodsedge Tree Farm in Belvidere and vice president of The New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association.
Loretta Lynn’s Family Backs Petition to Rename Kentucky State Park in Her Honor
The family of late country music legend Loretta Lynn has supported a petition to rename a Kentucky park in her honor. Carla Engle, a longtime fan of Lynn's, independently organized a Change.org petition to rename Paintsville Lake State Park in Paintsville, Ky., to Loretta Lynn State Park. Since its launch last month, shortly after Lynn's death on Oct. 4, the campaign has gained steady traction amongst country fans.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Car In New Jersey?
Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
There Are Many Weird Things About New Jersey But Is This The Strangest?
If you've lived in New Jersey for more than one minute, you know that strange things happen here. We're used to them, but people from outside the state have a hard time understanding them. So, what is the strangest fact about New Jersey?. That is the question that one website...
This Amazing New Jersey Christmas Town is Like a Norman Rockwell Painting
Something April and I love to do is simply take "road trips" right here in the Garden State. Pick an event or a place of interest and then hop in the car and go. It's cost-effective and it's fun. There are so many great places for "day trips" in New Jersey and now at Christmas, it's better than ever.
Will it Snow on Christmas in South Jersey?
Some kids, little and big, hope Santa Claus will deliver snow on December 25th and give us a White Christmas. Others wish for anything BUT. So, will it snow on Christmas in South Jersey? Here's what the experts are predicting. Who better to consult than The Old Farmer's Almanac?. According...
Cake Boss vending machines are now at NJ rest stops
The last time I wrote about Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, l was giving an update on his freak accident hand injury. He had what you could call a crinjury (cringe injury) when bowling alley equipment in his home jammed and he tried to clear it himself. A part impaled his hand and it was one hell of an ordeal for the celebrity baker from Hoboken.
One night only at NJ farm: Autism-friendly free holiday light spectacular
WALL — “Nurture through nature.” That’s the motto at Allaire Community Farm, located at 1923 Baileys Corner Road. Since 2015, Allaire Community Farm has partnered with POAC Autism Services on numerous farm events, free of charge. Now, for the first time, Allaire Community Farm is offering...
