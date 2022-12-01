Ben C. Ridenour, age 80, of Andersonville went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. Ben was born December 10, 1941, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Harrison and Goldie Ridenour. He was a member and deacon of Victory Baptist Church. For many years he was the meat supervisor at Smith and Woods Company in Maynardville, TN, and also was the meat manager at Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Clinton. Throughout his life, he was an avid outdoorsman that loved gardening, hunting, fishing, farming, and going to church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Mayo Ridenour, HH Ridenour, and Jimmy Ridenour; sisters, Lois Lawson, Georgie Lee Conley, Dorothy Keeton, Callie Seiber, Mary Jo Hatmaker.

