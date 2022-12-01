Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
Christmas for Rocky Top Kids Celebration Saturday
The annual Christmas for Rocky Top Kids celebration will be held this Saturday, December 10th at 5 pm at Main Street Baptist Church. The event will include playtime, gifts and a visit from Santa. Organizers say that this event, aimed at providing Christmas gifts and cheer to kids in need...
WYSH AM 1380
Military Veterans Breakfast Saturday
Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans, and enjoy some holiday cheer. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Nuclear Care Partners. The breakfast will be held Saturday, December 10th at...
WYSH AM 1380
DOE hosting open house to discuss proposed landfill
There will be an open house Thursday evening in Oak Ridge to discuss the proposed new federal landfill to be located west of the Y-12 National Security Complex. The open house is scheduled from 5 to 7 pm this Thursday, December 8, at the Scarboro Community Center at 148 Carver Avenue in Oak Ridge.
WYSH AM 1380
Carolene A. (Carol) Sexton, 85 of Oak Ridge
Carolene A. (Carol) Sexton, 85 of Oak Ridge, TN passed away peacefully December 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 7, 1936, in Whitesburg, KY to Mary E. and Elzy P. Adkins. On June 21, 1955, she wed her devoted husband Randall “Tommy” Sexton of 67...
WYSH AM 1380
RSCC Manufacturing Job Fair a success
(By Bob Fowler, Roane State staff writer) Even in a county with a low jobless rate, hundreds of job opportunities are available from a variety of manufacturers, attendees at a first-ever manufacturing job fair recently learned. The event, hosted by Roane State’s Campbell County campus, drew a variety of students...
WYSH AM 1380
Brenda Joyce Armes, “BJ,” age 49 of Clinton
Brenda Joyce Armes, “BJ,” age 49 of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was born on January 31, 1973 in Oak Ridge. BJ was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School, class of 1990 and worked as a Nurse for over 20 years. She truly was the cornerstone of her family, always taking care of them and happily putting them before herself. Her children were her whole world and her grandbabies stole her heart one by one. She was a proud “Nonna” and mother.
WYSH AM 1380
Ben C. Ridenour, age 80, of Andersonville
Ben C. Ridenour, age 80, of Andersonville went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. Ben was born December 10, 1941, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Harrison and Goldie Ridenour. He was a member and deacon of Victory Baptist Church. For many years he was the meat supervisor at Smith and Woods Company in Maynardville, TN, and also was the meat manager at Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Clinton. Throughout his life, he was an avid outdoorsman that loved gardening, hunting, fishing, farming, and going to church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Mayo Ridenour, HH Ridenour, and Jimmy Ridenour; sisters, Lois Lawson, Georgie Lee Conley, Dorothy Keeton, Callie Seiber, Mary Jo Hatmaker.
WYSH AM 1380
Local Sports Update: Mavericks are Champions!
4A: Anderson County 34 Pearl-Cohn 30…The Anderson County Mavericks went to Chattanooga on Saturday and returned with the program’s first-ever state championship trophy following a come-from-behind win over Pearl-Cohn. In addition to hoisting the program’s first championship trophy, the Mavericks also capped off their first-ever 15-0 season. Gavin...
