Officials at London Police Department say they are still grieving the loss of Officer Logan Medlock, but that the community and others across the country are helping. Officer Medlock’s name will be placed in a memorial next May. Chief Travis Dotson says it has been difficult but their department has seen tremendous support. On October 30th, Officer Medlock was patrolling when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser. In the month and several days since then, Chief Dotson and others say they have received a lot of support from all over the country. Numerous police agencies in Kentucky have stepped up to patrol the area while they have focused on their own grief. Chief Dotson says what happened to Medlock, an officer who dedicated much of his work to targeting drunk drivers, has them even more committed to DUI enforcement. The suspect in the case, Casey Byrd, was recently indicted on murder and other charges in connection with Officer Medlock’s death.

16 HOURS AGO