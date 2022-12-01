Read full article on original website
Laurel County Police Catch Up To Murder Suspect
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Skylar McFarland, Deputy Byron Grimes and K-9 Deputy Brian France, with assistance from Kentucky state police and the London Police Department arrested 56-year-old Bailey Smith. Deputies say an argument between Smith and his brother led to a shooting on Old Crab Orchard Road just after 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. His brother, 59-year-old Grant Smith, was killed. A murder warrant was issued for Bailey Smith following the shooting. Officers say he was found at a business off US-25 near London Saturday night. With the help of K-9 Maverick, the weapon was found near the Pittsburg Cemetery shortly after midnight Sunday morning. Bailey Smith was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The investigation is continuing by the case officer Detective Taylor McDaniel.
London Officer Killed By Drunk Driver While On Duty To Be Added To Memorial
Officials at London Police Department say they are still grieving the loss of Officer Logan Medlock, but that the community and others across the country are helping. Officer Medlock’s name will be placed in a memorial next May. Chief Travis Dotson says it has been difficult but their department has seen tremendous support. On October 30th, Officer Medlock was patrolling when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser. In the month and several days since then, Chief Dotson and others say they have received a lot of support from all over the country. Numerous police agencies in Kentucky have stepped up to patrol the area while they have focused on their own grief. Chief Dotson says what happened to Medlock, an officer who dedicated much of his work to targeting drunk drivers, has them even more committed to DUI enforcement. The suspect in the case, Casey Byrd, was recently indicted on murder and other charges in connection with Officer Medlock’s death.
Clay County WWII Veteran Dies At 103
World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford passed away Friday at age 103. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook post, Honor Flight Kentucky said Ledford was a great Kentuckian. Ledford participated in the 2019 Honor Flight, which takes Kentucky veterans to Washington D.C. to see their memorials.
A federal court sentenced a Tennessee man to 25 years in prison Yesterday for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky. 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville was found guilty back in July of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.
