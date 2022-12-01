Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
Military Veterans Breakfast Saturday
Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans, and enjoy some holiday cheer. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Nuclear Care Partners. The breakfast will be held Saturday, December 10th at...
WYSH AM 1380
RSCC Manufacturing Job Fair a success
(By Bob Fowler, Roane State staff writer) Even in a county with a low jobless rate, hundreds of job opportunities are available from a variety of manufacturers, attendees at a first-ever manufacturing job fair recently learned. The event, hosted by Roane State’s Campbell County campus, drew a variety of students...
WYSH AM 1380
DOE hosting open house to discuss proposed landfill
There will be an open house Thursday evening in Oak Ridge to discuss the proposed new federal landfill to be located west of the Y-12 National Security Complex. The open house is scheduled from 5 to 7 pm this Thursday, December 8, at the Scarboro Community Center at 148 Carver Avenue in Oak Ridge.
UT students protest school's development plan to demolish three buildings to expand business building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many students, professors and faculty at the University of Tennessee have united and created a grassroots group advocating against the school's announcement that three buildings would be demolished to expand the business school. The buildings that would be knocked down are currently homes to the school...
WYSH AM 1380
Carolene A. (Carol) Sexton, 85 of Oak Ridge
Carolene A. (Carol) Sexton, 85 of Oak Ridge, TN passed away peacefully December 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 7, 1936, in Whitesburg, KY to Mary E. and Elzy P. Adkins. On June 21, 1955, she wed her devoted husband Randall “Tommy” Sexton of 67...
insideofknoxville.com
Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (12/4 – 12/13/2022)
If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
WYSH AM 1380
Ben C. Ridenour, age 80, of Andersonville
Ben C. Ridenour, age 80, of Andersonville went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. Ben was born December 10, 1941, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Harrison and Goldie Ridenour. He was a member and deacon of Victory Baptist Church. For many years he was the meat supervisor at Smith and Woods Company in Maynardville, TN, and also was the meat manager at Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Clinton. Throughout his life, he was an avid outdoorsman that loved gardening, hunting, fishing, farming, and going to church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Mayo Ridenour, HH Ridenour, and Jimmy Ridenour; sisters, Lois Lawson, Georgie Lee Conley, Dorothy Keeton, Callie Seiber, Mary Jo Hatmaker.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
insideofknoxville.com
Alice in Appalachia Brings Whimsy to Market Square
The latest offering from Paula West and the West family businesses on Market Square is Alice in Appalachia. Part retail space, part bar, part event space, the business is different from anything else you’ll find in the city. Offering up surprises for the children and adults alike, it’s a place that merits exploring. I sat down with Paula to learn more about the genesis of the business and what customers might expect.
WYSH AM 1380
Christmas for Rocky Top Kids Celebration Saturday
The annual Christmas for Rocky Top Kids celebration will be held this Saturday, December 10th at 5 pm at Main Street Baptist Church. The event will include playtime, gifts and a visit from Santa. Organizers say that this event, aimed at providing Christmas gifts and cheer to kids in need...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE COUNCIL TO CONSIDER BUYING VILLAGE INN
Crossville City Council is considering purchasing the Village Inn. That’s the hotel in downtown where an eviction debacle by the City forced all the tenants out within a few hours earlier this year. As it turns out – the city wasn’t allowed by law to evict the tenants and...
etxview.com
Christmas in Jefferson County in 1886
Some readers, particularly those in Jefferson County, may be interested in Christmas events which occurred in Dandridge and White Pine many years ago. In both instances, the activities in those times were common for the holiday season, and at times were done in Cocke County, too. The first event was...
WATE
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you buying gifts for a Volunteer this year? Look no further; Tennessee Athletics will be hosting a public inventory sale ahead of the holidays. On Monday, Dec. 12, the athletics department will host the sale on the Robert E. White Indoor Field inside Neyland-Thompson Sports Center. It takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WATE
New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
wvlt.tv
More than 250 kids get $200 Christmas shopping spree
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, the annual Weigel’s Family Christmas event took place in Knoxville, giving more than 250 underprivileged kids in East Tennessee a shopping spree at Target. Weigel’s, a convenience store chain based in Powell, Tennessee, organized and provided funding for the event. Bill Weigel, chairman...
Knoxville ranks No. 2 in highest flu activity
Knoxville is currently ranked in the top 10 for markets with the highest flu activity with Tennessee accounting for 4 out of 10 this week, according to the Walgreens Flu Index.
PHOTOS: Inside ‘stunning mountaintop mansion’ up for auction in Sevier County
A mansion atop Bluff Mountain in Sevier County worth an estimated $8 million is set to be auctioned off. See photos inside the luxurious private residence courtesy of Island Light Creative.
wvlt.tv
Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those looking for a unique way to see Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season can do so underground in East Tennessee. Christmas in the Cave will be held at the historic Cherokee Caverns, located at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first three weeks in December. The attraction will be open on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, guests can join in on the fun from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WATE
Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
