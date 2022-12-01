ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win

The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Big Cat Country

2022 NFL odds: Jaguars road underdogs to Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars followed up their impressive and confidence inspiring rally against the Baltimore Ravens with laying a massive egg on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, getting absolutely dominated 40-14. Good news, the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium are up next. The 7-5 Titans are also coming off a loss...
Big Cat Country

Jaguars dominated by Lions, 40-14

The Jacksonville Jaguars were riding high off their comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens last week headed into their matchup with the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but it didn’t take long for all the momentum to be yoinked out from under the Jaguars. On the opening drive the Jaguars were moving the ball with ease until a Travis Etienne fumbled completely turned it into a no good, very bad day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy