NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Tom Brady sets record with 44th career 4th-quarter comeback
Despite some skepticism from his daughter on her 10th birthday, Bucs QB Tom Brady engineered his 44th career fourth-quarter comeback Monday night against the Saints, surpassing Peyton Manning for most in NFL history.
Big Cat Country
2022 NFL odds: Jaguars road underdogs to Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars followed up their impressive and confidence inspiring rally against the Baltimore Ravens with laying a massive egg on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, getting absolutely dominated 40-14. Good news, the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium are up next. The 7-5 Titans are also coming off a loss...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Heat, Pistons face off after both lost to Grizzlies
Detroit point guard Killian Hayes, whose 3-point shooting is up in his third NBA season, is hoping to display his
Big Cat Country
Jaguars dominated by Lions, 40-14
The Jacksonville Jaguars were riding high off their comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens last week headed into their matchup with the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but it didn’t take long for all the momentum to be yoinked out from under the Jaguars. On the opening drive the Jaguars were moving the ball with ease until a Travis Etienne fumbled completely turned it into a no good, very bad day.
