Aspen Choral Society sings “Hallelujah” to the return of big sound with Handel’s “Messiah”
The Aspen Choral Society’s annual holiday performances of Handel’s “Messiah” are returning to full force this year after two years of pandemic restrictions, with performances scheduled throughout the Roaring Fork Valley this weekend. Emma Leake-Parker, the choral manager for the Aspen Choral Society, said the group...
Fryingpan logging project helps with forest diversity and health, says USFS
Winter is upon us here in the Roaring Fork Valley, but there’s a lot that has to happen before the snow really starts piling up. For the White River National Forest, one important item to check off the to-do list is a logging project the U.S. Forest Service is working on up the Fryingpan, about 40 miles from Basalt, near the Coke Ovens State Wildlife Area.
Caroline Llanes reflects on COVID reporting and future pandemic communications
Aspen Public Radio Reporter Caroline Llanes took a look back at the COVID-19 pandemic on the Western Slope in a 2-part series with Aspen Journalism in September. Llanes and Aspen Journalism's Data Desk Editor Laurine Lassalle compared the various responses from public health departments and described the discrepancy between case and death rates in the region.
Monday, December 5
On today's newscast: Colorado's Republican Party has until early February to find a replacement for State Senator Bob Rankin of Carbondale, local ski icon Klaus Obermeyer turned 103 on Friday, Aspen is looking for feedback on its draft water efficiency plan, healthcare providers are expanding abortion services in Colorado in response to an influx of patients, the Biden Administration announced several justice initiatives in indigenous communities aimed at the crisis of missing and murdered people, and more.
