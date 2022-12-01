Winter is upon us here in the Roaring Fork Valley, but there’s a lot that has to happen before the snow really starts piling up. For the White River National Forest, one important item to check off the to-do list is a logging project the U.S. Forest Service is working on up the Fryingpan, about 40 miles from Basalt, near the Coke Ovens State Wildlife Area.

3 HOURS AGO