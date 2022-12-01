HS boys’ hoops roundup: Xavier Barrow the difference-maker as SW tops Tottenville, 77-68; Sea’s JV, Moore’s frosh win

Read full article on original website
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Sea duo team for 45 points in 52-45 win over LaSalle; Farrell, SP battle, but lose
St. Joseph by-the-Sea seniors Christian Greeley and Anthony Graziano combined for 45 points and 31 rebounds to power the Vikings to a 52-45 CHSAA A division victory over host LaSalle Academy Sunday in Manhattan. Greeley, the Vikings’ point guard, poured in a career-high 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds while...
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Monsignor Farrell, Moore Catholic ring up big Saturday wins
NEW ROCHELLE — Senior PJ Scalisi scored a game-high 19 points as Monsignor Farrell raced to an early double-digit lead and cruised to a 62-37 CHSAA A division victory over host Salesian on Saturday. Senior point guard Andrew Melillo had 12 points, Jake Conroy (eight rebounds, three assists) and...
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Sophomore’s offensive explosion leads CSIM over Petrides, 59-52; Curtis’ Jack Gordon goes for 36
Sophomore starter Yousef Othman exploded for a career-high 28 points and also grabbed 13 rebounds to lead CSI/McCown to a 59-52 PSAL triumph over host Petrides on Friday. Othman’s big game, which included a 9-for-16 performance from the floor (4 for 7 from three), not only helped the Dragons improve to 4-1 overall, but 2-1 in league play. CSIM has a challenging week ahead thanks to contests against McKee/Staten Island Tech (Monday), Tottenville (Wednesday) and Curtis (Friday).
HS basketball: Susan Wagner’s Nicole Melious becomes Island’s girls’ all-time scoring leader
Susan Wagner star guard Nicole Melious converted a driving left-handed layup at the 4:47 mark of the third quarter to become Staten Island’s all-time school girls’ scoring leader with 2,175 points in the Falcons’ 91-34 pasting of Summit Academy Saturday in Sea View. Melious’ skill was on...
The Butler did it! Bowler Robert Butler Jr. captures SIUSBC Masters event
Robert Butler Jr. rolled through the winners’ bracket and then defeated Kevin Rourke, 190-167, in the title game of the 14th Annual Staten Island USBC Masters Championship Tournament Saturday at Rab’s Country Lanes. In all, the final field consisted of eight bowlers, including three past champions.
College basketball roundup: Army tops Wagner, 75-64; CSI women, men lose
WEST POINT, N.Y. — Jalen Rucker’s 15 points helped Army defeat Wagner 75-64 yesterday. Rucker added five rebounds and five assists for the Black Knights (4-5). Chris Mann also scored 15 points, shooting 3 for 8 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Coleton Benson added 12 points.
HS football: Canarsie ends Curtis’ season in the PSAL A Conference semifinals
Soon after his Curtis Warriors had beaten a previously undefeated Madison squad 20-16 in last week’s PSAL quarterfinals, Curtis head coach Pete Gambardella took a moment to think back on the regular season matchup with Canarsie as he began to prepare for Saturday’s semifinal matchup against the Wolfpack in Brooklyn.
It’s time for SILive.com to blitz the youth basketball courts with our cameras: Become a subscriber to download free digital photos
We know how big youth basketball is on Staten Island. More than 5,000 girls and boys grace the courts every weekend in the Catholic Youth Organization and other leagues at gyms across the borough. As a result, our photographers will be out at some of these gyms every weekend during...
Susan Wagner head football coach Arthur Newcombe III has ties to this Dodger baseball great
A quick look around the office of Susan Wagner head football coach Arthur Newcombe reveals nothing out of the ordinary. There are plaques, awards, photos of former players and game balls from momentous wins by former Falcons’ coach Al Paturzo. Nothing that you wouldn’t expect to see in the office of any high school mentor until your gaze falls to the baseball on his desk.
Here’s how one Realtor says St. John’s Univ. Staten Island campus can be developed responsibly
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island officials are determined to keep the St. John’s University (St. John’s) Grymes Hill campus out of the hands of residential developers, but one real estate expert says the key is to have a “responsible development plan” that strikes a happy medium between profitability and serving the community.
Mets sign Cy Young Award-winning starter
The New York Mets have bounced back quickly after watching Jacob deGrom sign with the Texas Rangers last week. The Mets signed former Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86 million deal Monday. The news was first reported by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. $43.3M per...
She was elegant, stylish . . . and a dedicated community volunteer. Jane Russo dies at 88.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Jane Russo, 88, a generous community volunteer, devoted mother of three and wife of longtime Staten Island trial attorney Thomas J. Russo, died Wednesday at home in Oldwick, N.J. Born Jane Griffith in Manhattan on July 20, 1934, Mrs. Russo graduated from St. Bartholomew Catholic Academy...
Staten Island Railway running with delays after mechanical problem
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —The Staten Island Railway is running with delays Monday night, the MTA said. Tottenville-bound trains are operating with delays after the agency removed a train with a mechanical problem, according to an alert issued at 8:05 p.m. The removed train was taken out of service from...
Devout CUNY supporters honored at College of Staten Island’s Celestial Ball fundraiser
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Richmond County Country Club’s Ballroom was the scene of the College of Staten Island’s biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday night. The annual Celestial ball amassed over 130 attendees, all of whom gathered to support the Staten Island Campus located in Willowbrook. The...
Best of Staten Island: Nominate your favorite Chinese restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s Chinese restaurants are the cream of the crop for this final 2022 Best of Staten Island category. Fusion restaurants, places that specialize in certain fare and regional dishes, and those who serve it...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Towering stone fireplace, heated pool, Prince’s Bay, $1.5M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- According to the listing on SILIve.com, this Chamber award-winning property with five bedrooms and five baths is priced at $1,499,000. The colonial-style home was built in 1984 and can be found at 85 Johanna Lane in the Prince’s Bay area. The property spans across 15,458 sq.ft., and boasts a built-in heated pool, a backyard deck, a two-car garage, and a piano room, according to siborrealtors.com.
Borough president partners with GRACE Foundation to clean up Stapleton waterfront; new pastor installed at New Dorp Moravian Church | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As part of his ongoing efforts to clean up Staten Island, Borough President Vito Fossella’s Clean Team and the GRACE Foundation of New York’s participants removed 27 bags of litter and debris from a portion of Front Street in Stapleton. The GRACE Foundation,...
Weather outlook: Hurricane forecasters tracking system that has chance of developing in Atlantic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hurricane forecasters are tracking a system in the Atlantic Ocean that has a chance at becoming a subtropical cyclone during the next few days. National Hurricane Center forecasters said a large area of low pressure about 750 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands is currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, though conditions seem ripe for the system to strengthen.
Food service pros take notice: Restaurant Depot stakes a claim on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Food service operators of the borough who learned of a soon-in-coming Restaurant Depot rejoiced over the news. The grocer to the industry has leased the building at 1801 South Avenue in Travis. That address is home to the former location of Asian Foods which is...
NYPD searching for 16-year-old Mariners Harbor girl
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 16-year-old Mariners Harbor girl who was last seen late last month. Lailonni Holland, a resident of the 100 block of Brabant Street, was last seen leaving her home at around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2022, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
