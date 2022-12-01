Read full article on original website
Related
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash reported on Highway 79 near Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major crash was reported Monday afternoon on Highway 79 near CR 223 close to Henderson. Officials in Rusk County said no major injuries were reported, but travelers should expect delays “due to vehicle and debris in the road.”
No injuries reported after apartment fire in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded with 24 personnel to a residential structure fire at Huntington Hills Apartments on Dec. 3 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Crews arrived with four fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles. They found heavy smoke conditions coming from...
Hwy 169 in Caddo Parish Is Closed After Crash
A major crash in west Shreveport has forced Caddo Parish Deputies to close down highway 169. The road is completely closed from South Lakeshore Dr. to I-20 following a crash that sends one man to the hospital. Sheriff Steve Prator says the wreck happened just before 9:30 Sunday night. Deputies...
KLTV
18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-wheeler crashed into the trees off the shoulder of TX-103 E near the intersection with CR 489. DPS has confirmed the wreck, but no other details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder
GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating a shooting after the victim, David Lewis, 43, of Timpson was pulled over in Nacogdoches County […]
bossierpress.com
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted a Deputy to Detective
Deputy JD Hadden was promoted to Detective and reassigned from Patrol within the. Criminal Division. Deputy Hadden is a 9-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office where he. has served as a corrections deputy, a member of the Corrections Emergency Response. Team and Swift Water Rescue Team, and as a...
Semi Hits Collectable Cars Between Lufkin & Nacogdoches, Texas
Collectable Cars located at 7894 South U.S. Hwy 59 in Nacogdoches was almost turned into a drive-thru, according to their Facebook page. The owner, Dennis, got quite an early morning surprise this past Tuesday, November 29, 2022. A large refrigerated 2023 blue Freightliner Semi-Truck carrying perishables left I-69/HWY 59 South...
KTBS
Crash injures two and closes part of LA Highway 169
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Highway 169 is closed from South Lakeshore Drive to Interstate 20 following a major crash that sent one man to the hospital, said Sheriff Steve Prator. At approximately 9:19 p.m. deputies were dispatched to Highway 169 where the driver of a southbound Hyundai crossed the center...
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card, the officer noted in arrest reports.
ktalnews.com
Boating accident claims life of Natchitoches man
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials are investigating a boating accident that claimed the life of a Natchitoches man Saturday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says 37-year-old Jack Crowell was driving a 17-foot vessel on the Cane River with his four-year-old son as a passenger. Around 6:30 p.m., the boat struck a downed tree in the water, ejecting Crowell from the vessel. His son remained in the watercraft.
Rusk County officials arrest 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a recent murder. On Sunday, authorities arrested David L. Davis II, for a murder in Garrison on Dec. 3. He was initially on the run and considered armed and dangerous. He will be...
KSLA
3 arrested, including Sabine Parish reserve deputy, in bar fight in Zwolle
ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - Three people have been taken into custody after a bar fight in Zwolle over the weekend, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says the fight happened at The Border lounge in Zwolle during the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 3. Around 1 a.m., several people got into a fight inside the bar; the fight then moved outside.
ktalnews.com
Woman, child found dead inside plane that crashed into Gulf near Venice; pilot still missing
Woman, child found dead inside plane that crashed into Gulf near Venice; pilot still missing. Woman, child found dead inside plane that crashed …. Woman, child found dead inside plane that crashed into Gulf near Venice; pilot still missing. Caddo Schools say school violence threats not credible. Officials with the...
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
KSLA
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
‘Reckless driver’ turns out to be dog behind wheel in Texas crash
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Police in Texas said they apprehended a “reckless driver” that turned out to be a dog after two vehicles were hit in a Walmart parking lot. The owner of one of the vehicles said he saw “the suspect barreling down on him,” but he was unable to avoid the crash. He was “shocked” to see a dog in the driver’s seat.
ktalnews.com
SPD: child wounded in shooting Sunday afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting that wounded a child in the Werner Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Police received an emergency call to the 5600 block of Hearne Ave. just before 3:50 p.m. Officials say a 12-year-old boy was shot in the...
International Business Times
Car Driven By Dog Crashes Into 2 Vehicles At Walmart Parking Lot In Texas
A reckless, four-legged driver of a car slammed into other vehicles at a Walmart parking lot in Kilgore, Texas. The incident occurred Thursday, according to Kilgore Police Department. The police said they "apprehended a reckless driver today" and even though the situation doesn't sound "feasible" one of the victims confirmed...
KSLA
NPD: 2 additional suspects identified in shooting on Lakeview Drive
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department(NPD), two more suspects have been identified in a shooting on Lakeview Drive that happened on Nov. 22. On Dec. 2, NPD identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as alleged suspects in a shooting that happened late November. Hill is wanted...
Rusk County officials searching for missing 77-year-old woman
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County law enforcement is searching for a missing 77-year-old woman. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office is searching for Mary Patterson. Patterson stands 5'2 and was last seen in the 9000 block of State Highway 64...
Comments / 4