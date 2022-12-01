Kerry has released Acryleast Pro, an advanced iteration of the company’s signature acrylamide-reducing non-GMO yeast, Acryleast. Kerry (Beloit, WA) has released Acryleast Pro, an advanced iteration of the company’s signature acrylamide-reducing non-GMO yeast, Acryleast. Now available in North America, according to Kerry, Acryleast Pro is the only organic-suitable baker’s yeast that effectively reduces levels of acrylamide in a ranger of manufacture and organic food products by up to 90%, delivering 2.2 times more enzyme activity that the previous generation product, making it more effective and cost efficient at lower doses.

