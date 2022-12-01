Read full article on original website
Fraser Valley Lions Club and Granby host holiday events
The Fraser Valley Lions Club hosted its Festival of Trees event Friday night while Destination Granby kicked off its Hometown Holidays events with a tree lighting. The Lions’ event featured trees and wreaths decorated by 33 nonprofits and desserts from local restaurants that could be bought through silent auctions as well as food, drinks, Middle Park High School carolers and a visit from Santa.
Grand Nordic Corner: Snow Mountain Ranch offers almost 75 miles of groomed trails
Snow Mountain Ranch sits on 5,200 acres just off U.S. Highway 40 between Tabernash and Granby. It is a year-round playground offering over 120 kilometers (just shy of 75 miles) of groomed trails for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking, tubing, sleigh rides and other winter outdoor activities as well as mountain biking, hiking, horseback riding, disc golf, zip line, climbing and tubing in the summer. Construction of the new buildings for Camp Chief Ouray and the activities center will continue through the winter at the far end of the Nordic Center parking lot compromising access to and many of the old CCO Loops.
Winter Park Express train tickets on sale now
The weekend ski train that runs from Denver’s Union Station to Winter Park Resort will start up again Jan. 13, but tickets are on sale now. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March 26, the Winter Park Express will make 33 roundtrips, with one-way fares from $34 and kids (ages 2-12) fares from $17.
Kremmling hires interim police chief
The town has hired an interim Police Chief, Officer Jesse Lisenby, who assumed the role on Nov. 21. Lisenby is replacing former Police Chief Hiram Rivera Jr., who left the force on Oct. 3. Lisenby is not a stranger to the Kremmling Police Department. In September 2020, Lisenby applied for...
