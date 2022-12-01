Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Over 100 vendors offer gifts and goodies at Le Chic Holiday Market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can get your holiday shopping done all in one place with a variety of gifts from local vendors at an annual market in Fort Wayne. Le Chic Holiday Market is back with locally-made items from home décor to stocking stuffers and much more. According to the website, more than 100 vendors are selling goods at the event.
b969fm.com
Community holiday wreath auction returns in Waynedale
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Hung at the Waynedale Library with care, through December 10th, holiday wreaths are up for viewing and to bid to take home in support of the Waynedale Trails & Sidewalks Initiative. The long-standing annual fundraiser returns once again to feature many festively decorated 24”...
WANE-TV
Crumbl Cookies prepares for grand opening, possible expansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The wait is nearly over for an upcoming cookie shop prepared to make its mark in Fort Wayne. Crumbl Cookies will be located at Orchard Crossing across from Jefferson Pointe and plans to have its grand opening Friday, Dec. 9. The shop offers a...
WANE-TV
Arizona-based company plans ‘luxury garages’ in Huntertown
Google luxury toy garages and you’ll find they’re quite the thing in Scottsdale, Arizona. Not only do they offer the members secure car storage, they offer a private location to “share their favorite cars with neighbor car collectors, entertain business associates, hang out with friends and family, and lastly, just brag about their cars,” according to one website.
WANE-TV
Local developer plans 185-acre ‘village’ in southwest Fort Wayne
Another village concept is coming to southwest Fort Wayne. Developer Jeff Thomas is proposing a 184-acre development on the southwest side, located between West Hamilton Road South and Illinois Road. Mercato Village is described in short planning documents as a “multi-use development including a shopping center, apartment complex and multi-use...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 12600 block South SR 13, North Manchester. Hannah J. Garwood reported residential entry. 1:27 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 1200 block South Honeybee Court, Warsaw. Lesley M. Rohrbaugh reported fraud. 7:10 a.m. Thursday, Dec....
wfft.com
New traffic light coming to Coldwater and Oakbrook Parkway intersection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A new traffic signal will be implemented at the intersection of Coldwater Road and Oakbrook Parkway. The signal will begin flashing Monday and Tuesday, with full activation scheduled for Wednesday. The signal will help traffic flow at this newly built intersection.
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
WOWO News
Northeast Indiana projects land $15M in READI funding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority this week announced $15 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grants for five projects. The funding will support efforts such as an arts campus in downtown Fort Wayne, housing projects in Allen and DeKalb counties, and an education and innovation center in Steuben County.
b969fm.com
ACPL sees early success with Changing Footprints partnership
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – In September 2022, the Allen County Public Library embarked on a new partnership with Changing Footprints to connect those in need to donated footwear at no cost. After just a couple of months, more than 400 pairs of shoes have been collected at ACPL...
WNDU
Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
WANE-TV
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
Atlas Obscura
Hanging Rock National Natural Landmark
Hanging Rock National Natural Landmark is a unique feature along the Wabash River near Lagro, Indiana. Hanging Rock rises approximately 65 feet above the river and provides a spectacular view of the surrounding area and river. It has been recognized as a National Natural Landmark since 1986. Prior to this, Hanging Rock served as a river navigational landmark and a lookout point.
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
hometownnewsnow.com
Fresh Eyes on U.S. 30 Reconstruction Proposal
(Hamlet, IN) - The conversion of U.S. 30 into more of an Interstate highway from Valparaiso to the Ohio state line is being closely re-examined by the Indiana Department of Transportation. INDOT hosted the first in a series of public meetings Wednesday ni. ght at Oregon Davis High School near...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD responds to three-car crash on city’s northwest side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they responded to a three-car crash on Lima Road, near its intersection with Till Road, Thursday morning. Police officials say that the accident occurred a little before 7:30 a.m. All three vehicles were heading south before the crash...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
wbnowqct.com
Crash In DKC
Authorities say the thin width of a road caused a minor crash involving a school bus in DeKalb County. Officials say the vehicle was traveling southbound near the 1500 block of County Road 77 as an Indiana Michigan Power bucket truck was traveling northbound. When both vehicles attempted to pass each other on what police described as a “narrow roadway,” their outside mirrors hit each other. There were eight students on the school bus at the time, but no injuries were reported. Each vehicle suffered roughly $500 in damages.
WANE-TV
Police investigate stabbing near Parkview Field
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police investigated a stabbing Thursday night near the intersection of Ewing and Brackenridge streets by Parkview Field that left one man in non life-threatening condition. Police responded to a call at approximately 7:02 p.m. regarding a battery in progress near the intersection. When police...
wfft.com
Anchor Terra Brantley joins WFFT FOX 55 News team
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – FOX 55 News is excited to announce that award-winning anchor Terra Brantley will soon be joining the team to anchor FOX 55 News First at 10. Brantley will first appear behind the desk on Dec. 12th. "Terra is Fort Wayne,” WFFT News Director Andy...
Comments / 0