December 5, 2022 - Operation Blue Santa had a great turn out for 'Cookies & Cocoa with Santa' thanks to everyone that came out and enjoyed themselves. We would like to say congratulations to our winners of our raffles. Everyone that came was entered into a drawing for Rio Movie Theatre tickets. The winners for 2 movie tickets are Shelley Frame and Ginger Isch. Winner for 4 movie tickets is Jeremy Lane. The big winner for the 55" TV (donated by Blake Furniture - Center), movie goody basket, and $150 Ivan Smith Furniture - Center gift card is Nicole Whitehead.

11 HOURS AGO