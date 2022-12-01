Read full article on original website
Related
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Dawgs For Warnock holds rally for Warnock, Ossoff
University of Georgia campus organization Dawgs For Warnock hosted a rally and meet and greet for Georgia US senate candidate Raphael Warnock and current Georgia US senator Jon Ossoff on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in the Miller Learning Center at the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia. In the final days before the Georgia senate runoff between democratic candidate Warnock and republican candidate Herschel Walker, Ossoff and Warnock urged students and Athens community members to vote if they have not, and encourage others do the same.
Red and Black
Georgia comes in at No.1 in Final CFP Rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs were ranked No.1 in the final set of rankings announced by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. Following Georgia’s dominant showing against LSU in the SEC championship game it came as no surprise that the Bulldogs remained at No. 1. Michigan and TCU remained in their...
Red and Black
Behind enemy bylines: Previewing No. 1 Georgia and No. 14 LSU
Sports editor Stuart Steele discussed No. 1 Georgia’s upcoming SEC championship matchup against No. 14 LSU with Peter Rauterkus, sports editor at The Reveille, LSU’s student newspaper. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity. Stuart Steele: I wanted to start with just Brian Kelly, who's obviously...
Red and Black
Halftime observations: No. 1 Georgia leads No. 14 LSU 35-10
No. 1 Georgia leads No. 14 LSU 35-10 at halftime of the 2022 SEC championship game. Here are some observations from The Red & Black. Stetson Bennett and Brock Bowers flashed their chemistry in the first quarter, connecting for 50 yards and a touchdown on Georgia’s second drive of the game. Bennett continued his hot start, hitting Ladd McConkey for a 22-yard touchdown at the start of the second quarter to increase Georgia’s lead.
Red and Black
UGA freshman releases debut single
For most college freshmen, their biggest hurdles are managing their classes and newfound independence. For University of Georgia freshman Caroline Cronin, these responsibilities are balanced with pursuing a career in music. Cronin’s first single, “Stay Another Night,” was released on Dec. 3. In her hometown of Minnetonka,...
Red and Black
Georgia football report card: Grading position groups after 50-30 win over LSU
No. 1 Georgia defeated LSU 50-30 in the 2022 SEC championship game to improve to 13-0 on the season. Following the game, sports editor Stuart Steele graded each position group’s performance. Quarterbacks. Stetson Bennett was on fire against LSU, particularly in the first half. He completed 19 of 24...
Red and Black
UGA Period Project hosts annual art show
On Dec. 2, the Period Project at the University of Georgia held their second-annual art show and menstrual product drive at Rabbit Hole Studios. Students and community members attended the event to view featured artwork submissions, donate money or menstrual products for local organizations and listen to live music. The...
Red and Black
Georgia passing game find form in SEC title game win over LSU
At halftime of Saturday’s SEC championship game against LSU, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had completed 19 of 24 passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns, each to a different receiver. It was a masterful performance from Bennett, and a far cry from the way he had played in recent...
Red and Black
9 Bulldogs named to AP All-SEC teams
Nine members of the Georgia football team were named to the AP All-SEC teams on Monday. Offensive tackle Broderick Jones, tight end Brock Bowers, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, safety Christopher Smith and kicker Jack Podlesny were named to the first team. Center Sedrick Van Pran, tight end Darnell Washington, linebacker...
Red and Black
Postgame observations: No. 1 Georgia defeats No. 14 LSU 50-30
No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 14 LSU 50-30 in the 2022 SEC championship game. The Bulldogs improved to 13-0 this season, while the Tigers fell to 9-4. Here are some observations from The Red & Black. Georgia offense responds after slow second half start. The Bulldog offense had a promising...
Red and Black
Georgia men's basketball routs Hampton 73-54
The Georgia men's basketball team cruised by the Hampton Pirates with a final score of 73-54 on Wednesday, Nov. 30, improving to 6-2 on the season. With six wins this year, Georgia has already matched the team’s win total from the prior season. The best performance of the day...
Comments / 0