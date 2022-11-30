Read full article on original website
Related
labpulse.com
Global Health Innovative Technology obtains $20M grant over five years from Wellcome
The Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund on Monday announced that global charitable foundation Wellcome has granted it $20 million for its third five-year plan, GHIT 3.0, over the next five years. Since its inception in 2013, GHIT Fund has been investing in new drug development and portfolio management to...
labpulse.com
Pictor launches $5M financing round to support product, market development
Pictor on Sunday announced the launch of a $5 million financing round to accelerate product and market development activities in Australia, New Zealand, the U.S., and the EU for its human and animal health portfolios. Pictor’s multiplex technology enables testing for multiple diseases or testing for different stages or multiple...
labpulse.com
Brad Moore appointed president and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America
Roche on Monday announced that it has appointed Brad Moore as president and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America, effective January 1, 2023. Moore will succeed and report to Matt Sause, who was recently appointed CEO of Roche Diagnostics globally. Moore joined Roche in October 2016 as head of North...
labpulse.com
Bio-Techne releases next-generation mitochondrial imaging dyes
Bio-Techne on Monday announced the introduction of its MitoBrilliant probes, which enable the fluorescent labeling and tracking of mitochondria in both live and fixed cells. The MitoBrilliant probes come in two types: MitoBrilliant Live, which enables dynamic longer-term monitoring of mitochondrial membrane potential in live cells, and MitoBrilliant 646, to be used postfixation.
labpulse.com
Eurofins launches droplet digital PCR assay to detect SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern in wastewater
Eurofins on Monday announced the launch of a droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) assay for the combined quantitative analysis of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VoC) BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 in wastewater. Specifically, Eurofins Environment Testing Northern California: Wastewater (EWW) and Eurofins Pandemic Prevention Services (EPPS) are launching the test. The expansion of...
labpulse.com
Adaptive Biotechnologies, collaborators to present data about NGS clinical utility in measuring minimal residual disease
Adaptive Biotechnologies on Monday announced that along with collaborators it will soon present data from more than 30 abstracts about the clinical utility of its next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based clonoSEQ assay in measuring minimal residual disease (MRD) in blood cancer patients. The abstracts will be presented at the 64th Annual Meeting...
labpulse.com
Blood test in study detects proteins fundamental to dementia before symptoms develop
A new study shows that a blood test can detect toxic oligomers implicated in the development of Alzheimer’s years before symptoms of cognitive decline manifest. Furthermore, the blood test, known by the acronym SOBA from “soluble oligomer binding assay,” may have applications for other diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia, with simple modifications.
labpulse.com
Diadem presents data at CTAD on blood test for early prediction of Alzheimer's
Blood-based diagnostic test developer Diadem on Friday presented data at the 15th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference in San Francisco about the accuracy and clinical utility of its AlzoSure Predict prognostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease. In the presentation, Diadem chief medical officer Dr. Sam Agus discussed how...
Comments / 0