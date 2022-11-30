Bio-Techne on Monday announced the introduction of its MitoBrilliant probes, which enable the fluorescent labeling and tracking of mitochondria in both live and fixed cells. The MitoBrilliant probes come in two types: MitoBrilliant Live, which enables dynamic longer-term monitoring of mitochondrial membrane potential in live cells, and MitoBrilliant 646, to be used postfixation.

1 DAY AGO