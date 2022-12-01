Read full article on original website
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Illinois
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
Democrats Bump Iowa From First In The Nation Primary Voting
It's no secret that this has been a possibility for a while now. From issues on voting night in Iowa to the president and the DNC wanting to prioritize diversity in voters, DNC member Stewart Applebaum stated,. “This is what our party looks like. This is what America looks like,”
Iowa DOT To Reduce I-74 Eastbound To One Lane This Weekend
If you're planning to do some traveling this weekend from Iowa to Illinois and plan to use the I-74 bridge, expect some land reduction from Saturday evening to Sunday morning as crews plan to do some pavement patching on the Iowa side. The Iowa Department of Transportation announced on Friday...
Check Your Tickets! $1 Million Winning Iowa Lottery Prize Still Not Claimed
Apparently, people in Iowa have so much money, that when they win $1 million from the Iowa Lottery they don't care if they claim it or not. It has been 3 months since someone in Iowa won a $1 million prize and they haven't claimed it. Luckily, they have 9 months to claim it, but statistics show that the prize most likely won't get claimed after a certain amount of time.
Drive-thru Christmas Light Displays in the Quad Cities Area 2022
All over the Quad Cities and surrounding area neighborhoods and homes are lit up with beautiful lights, inflatables, and other great decorations. But many community organizations, families, and other groups have drive-thru light shows that time up with music or are just really cool. To make sure you and your family get the full Christmas light experience this holiday season, we've put together a full list of drive-thru Christmas light displays or light displays you can only view from your car.
This Is The Most Popular Christmas Movie In Illinois
It's the holiday season, and many of us have our go-to Christmas movie. Is your favorite also your state's favorite? Today we will be looking at the great state of Illinois' favorite Christmas movie. How They Got These Numbers. Thanks to things like IMDb, and other trending movie sites, wishlisted.com...
Horror Fans And Christmas Freaks Unite For Quad City Haunted House
Now that the Halloween season is over, it's time to put away the spooky, and get out the holly jolly. Unless, of course, you work at the Factory of Fear, with their new Christmas-themed haunted house. Our favorite Christmas characters are taking on a darker persona in the Frightmare Before...
This Is How Much Iowans Would Pay For An Instant Hangover Cure
This holiday season many of us will partake in some partying, and dare I say... drinking. If you happen to overdo it and wake up with a hangover how much would you pay to get rid of it in a second?. Maybe you already have a cure for these hangovers...
Quad Cities, This Is How You Can Protect Yourself From Holiday Porch Pirates
Davenport Police recently offered some tips on how to curtail porch pirates and thieves during the holidays and they're good for you to know. Porch pirates are the actual worst during the holidays. Just recently, B100's Connor Kenney had suspicious activity around one of his packages, captured on his doorbell camera. A woman from Davenport captured a lot of attention because she dumped an entire honor system Halloween candy bowl into her bag. And now with more packages arriving at your doorstep, you need to be super ready for them to make sure you don't end up a victim of it.
Get Into The Spirit: Quad Cities Holiday Events Happening All December
Happy December. The Holiday season has officially arrived, and there are plenty of fun and festive events in the Quad Cities for any age to enjoy. Get out your calendar and start planning the holiday events that will get you in the Christmas spirit. Quad City Holiday Events:. Here is...
Flying For Christmas? QC Airport Will Have A TSA PreCheck Enrollment Event Soon
If you cannot stand the long airport security lines, Quad City International Airport has an event coming up you would be interested in. A lot of Americans will likely fly home over Christmas. AAA says that at Thanksgiving, 4.5 million Americans were in the skies (I think I ran into half of them at the Atlanta airport then too). We know to get to the airports super early in case of an incredibly long security line. But you may not have to wait in that long line if you have TSA PreCheck.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift
Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
