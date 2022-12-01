Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
Wow! This is The Word Massachusetts Residents Misspelled Most in 2022
Massachusetts is one of the most educated states in the U.S. Some of the country's oldest and most prestigious secondary schools and colleges are located in the Bay State. Its residents are some of the most educated and successful in the country, so you think it would be safe to say with all those accolades Massachusetts would be considered pretty intelligent, right? Cue the state's most misspelled word.
The Most Popular Dog Name in 35 States is Also Most Popular in Massachusetts
It goes without saying that Massachusetts residents love their dogs. Some folks have fun dressing up their dogs. They'll throw parties for them, and even have their dogs sleep in their beds. Many dogs have it as good as humans. Why not? They're part of the family too. I Didn't...
WARNING! Raspberries Sold In Massachusetts Possibly Contaminated With Hepatitis
Heads up, Berkshire County! I'm not sure how often you purchase frozen raspberries but know this, some are on recall due to a potentially serious health risk. Once again, the good folks at the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) are reaching out to help spread the word. According to a media...
10 Most Horribly Mispronounced Cities or Towns in Massachusetts
Pronunciation is important! You never want to mispronounce anything, ever. It can totally bring a conversation to a halt. Typically, before you even attempt to pronounce something that you're not exactly sure about, the best thing to do is ask someone else. Or maybe just Google it, duh! However, there are times when people may be too prideful to do such a thing, so they will attempt to say it, and fail miserably because they way they pronounced it is simply wrong. It just so happens that Massachusetts has more than a few cities and towns that are mispronounced quite often.
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
Here’s What Massachusetts Residents Can Expect To Pay For A Christmas Tree This Year
After watching the new "A Christmas Story Christmas" movie around Thanksgiving this year, I kind of have the itch to get a real Christmas tree this year. The last few years we've put up our artificial tree in the front room, which is nice, but there is just something about a real tree.
New Berkshires Restaurant is Planning a Soft Opening for This Week
One of the more popular establishments in the Berkshires recently announced that they have a second location opening up in the region. And now their new location will be hosting a soft opening this week. This past month, we learned that Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn would be opening...
5 Reasons Pineapple Does NOT Belong on Pizza in Massachusetts Ever!
There's no disputing that pretty much EVERYONE loves pizza! That much, we can agree on. Unfortunately, there are certain toppings that really just do NOT belong on pizza. And the one topping that does not and should never go on pizza is pineapple! Some will agree with me, but those who don't will be outraged that I had the nerve to type that. That is well within their right as this is a vastly polarizing topic. So, let's discuss why this is...
You’ll Be Shocked When You See What Massachusetts Is Obsessed About
Here's something interesting that totally surprised me, Berkshire County. Recently SimpleTexting, the leading web-based platform for providing 1-on-1 customer service and sending mass text-message campaigns, conducted a study concerning a particular obsession in which Massachusetts landed in the top 10. What is it that we residents of the Commonwealth are...
Massachusetts Longest Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show Back Open! (UPDATED)
Now that we officially gave thanks, it's safe to say that the holiday season is in full swing. Christmas, the time for buying things. Oh wait, my name is not Scrooge my bad. I love Christmas, you might be thinking that it's the music I mainly love but no it's the holiday lights of course!
Which Berkshires Town Was Named a ‘Best Small Town in Massachusetts’?
For anyone living in the Berkshires, you definitely realize how lucky we are in our region of the state. Everything from the scenery, history, and cozy feel of each city and town throughout the Berkshires helps the region establish its particular identity within the Massachusetts. But did you realize that we have a town here that recently named as a 'Best Small Town in Massachusetts'?
What’s The Average Cost to Get a Divorce in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts is a great place to raise a family. As a matter of fact, it was recently reported that Massachusetts is the number one state when it comes to raising a family. That's something to keep in mind if you are ready to take that next step in your relationship or marriage. Speaking of marriage, in a 2020 U.S. News article, Massachusetts was one of the states with the lowest divorce rates according to a 2019 study.
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
A Trio Of “Bone Chilling” Places To Visit In The Berkshires
It's no secret that we ALL have our share of adventurous moments in life, but as you read this article, keep in mind the Beautiful Berkshires has a trio of so-called "haunted locales" that are waiting to be explored (if you dare) and without further ado, we are ready to clue you in on these areas where you will experience a shiver in your spine:
MA Residents Mourn The Passing Of A Musical Legend
Fleetwood Mac has been an instrumental part of my life since the band's inception in 1970. They became one of the most identifiable and respected acts in our music business and one reason why is we were able to enjoy the vocal and keyboard talents of Christine McVie, one of two female members in this iconic group (The other of course was Stevie Nicks) as she presented her brand of talent to audiences worldwide.
Massachusetts Residents Say This is Their Number One Fear
We all have fears, logical or irrational, but what did Massachusetts residents say their number one fear was?. An analytics company by the name of Your Local Security looked into the most searched fears in Massachusetts and while I thought for sure it would be a pandemic, despite the last almost three years, the fear of failure took the top spot. Yup, the fear of failure, bunch of overachievers in Massachusetts I guess.
These Deadly Tragedies Are Still On The Rise In Massachusetts
I have some troubling statistics to share with you, Berkshire County. And I say "troubling" because, for a number of years, the number of these deadly accidents were decreasing. However, starting approximately two-and-a-half years ago, those numbers started rising again. What am I referring to? Pedestrian fatalities. The numbers continue...
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?
We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
The Sale Of Alcohol Is Still Illegal In These 8 Massachusetts Towns
Sports betting is now legal in Massachusetts and is the latest "vice" to become so since the retail sale of cannabis did in 2016. I always say, it's the like the government sort of said, "OK, fine", since its demand was too high to overlook. Yes, sports betting is legal...
WUPE
Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wupe.com
Comments / 0