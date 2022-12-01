Global Index: Tel Aviv Drops from First to Third Most Expensive City, New York is Number One

*Editor’s Note: This is the third installment in a new series of articles from Alex Grobman, PhD. The Arabs were not reliable partners with whom the Soviets could establish their foothold in the Middle East. Their connections tarnished them to fascism and the Nazis, ruled by effendis, monarchs and feudal cliques, and were tied to the British through treaties and alliances. The Soviets condemned the Arab attack on Israel in May 1948 as “reactionary…and as having been orchestrated by the British.” Once Israel was no longer perceived as a potential source of influence in the area, the Soviets adopted a neutral policy toward the Zionist state between 1948 and 1952.

