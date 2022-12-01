Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Update: 3 victims of I-495 wrong-way crash identified
They wanted to study engineering, like their parents did... The family has identified the two sisters and their mother who died last week when a driver going the wrong way on I-495 in New Castle County crashed into them. June Dorsey and Parker Dorsey were 14. Their mother, 41-year-old Renee...
Suspect dead after chase, carjackings, and officer-involved shooting on I-95 in Delaware identified
Police have identified the suspect who died after a chaotic series of events on Friday morning in Delaware that included two carjackings and an officer-involved shooting.
Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police. The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south. Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896. Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
WDEL 1150AM
Dead shootout suspect identified
Delaware State Police have identified the man who led multiple police agencies on a pursuit across New Castle County on Friday, December 2, 2022, ending in an I-95 shootout, as 39-year old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle. Wiseman fired on police in Newport, carjacked a vehicle on Route 141 and...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware's fatality count continues to climb
A pair of fatal accidents over the weekend has increased the fatality count on Delaware roadways this year to 148. On Saturday night, December 3, 2022, Delaware State Police said a car driven by a 35-year old man from Bear stopped for an unknown reason in the left center lane of southbound I-95 near the Welcome Center.
fox29.com
Watch: Store clerk opens fire on armed robbery suspect accused of crime rampage in Philadelphia, suburbs
DELAWARE COUNY - A Philadelphia man is accused of violent rampage that stretched into the suburbs and included a carjacking, home invasion and store robbery. Police say the spate of violence started Sunday around 8 p.m. when 22-year-old Zahkee Austin allegedly carjacked a man at gunpoint on Germantown and W. Hunting Park avenues.
Manhunt underway for violent crime spree suspect in Philly, surrounding counties
According to police, investigators are searching for Zahkee Austin, of Philadelphia, who is considered armed and dangerous.
19-year-old man shot 4 times, killed in Grays Ferry: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man was shot four times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section on Monday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Wilder Street just after 2:15 p.m.Police say the man was shot once in his stomach and three times in his right leg. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 2:36 p.m., according to authorities. Police say a gun was recovered on the 19-yer-old man, but no arrests have been made at this time.
Attempted Murderer At Large In Delco, Police Say
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for a man accused of attempted murder. Police said in a statement that the suspect tried to kill a person in Middletown Township in the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 5. No additional details were given. Investigators added that the unidentified man is...
Driver survives high-speed crash in Frankford
A driver walked away with only minor injuries after a high-speed crash in Frankford.
WDEL 1150AM
Three injured, one critically, in car vs truck crash
Three men were hurt Saturday night when a car and a box truck collided on I-95. New Castle County Paramedics, along with personnel from the Christiana Fire and Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder companies were sent to 95 southbound at the rest area around 10:30 p.m. There, they found one...
WDEL 1150AM
Dirt bike accident lands a teen in the hospital
An 18-year old dirt bike driver was taken to Christiana Hospital for his injuries after being hit by a vehicle last night. At 9:15 p.m., paramedics responded to the scene. In the area of Old Baltimore Pike at Salem Church Rd. in Bear, the collision between the vehicle and the dirt bike that the teen was driving inevitably caused injuries to his arms and legs, with possible internal injuries.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
22-year-old victim tells police he was assaulted, kidnapped; 3 charged
The 22-year-old victim said when he went to check the back door, a male suspect grabbed him and pushed him to the ground.
fox29.com
Police investigating shooting in Media
Police are investigating a shooting in Media, Pennsylvania. FOX 29's Hank Flynn has the breaking news details.
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian struck on Boxwood Road
A 40 year old pedestrian was struck last night at around 9 p.m. to Centerville Rd. in the area of Boxwood Rd. New Castle County paramedics treated the woman for internal injuries along with injuries to her pelvis and the lower portion of her body. New Castle County EMS, Belvedere Fire...
South Philly shooting leaves one dead
A man was shot in the eye and back outside a South Philadelphia supermarket Saturday evening. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN
Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
4 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Four people were killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash on Interstate 495 in Delaware Wednesday night, police say.Delaware State Police said a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-495 near Route 13 around 11:30 p.m. The truck collided with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma in the left lane.The driver of the Ford, a 48-year-old man from Elkton, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver of the Toyota, a 41-year-old woman from Philadelphia. There were two passengers in the Toyota, and they were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.The crash closed the highway between Interstate 95 and Route 13 overnight while the crash was investigated. The road has since reopened.
WDEL 1150AM
3 arrested for kidnapping / assault in Nov.
New Castle County Police have arrested three suspects in an assault and kidnapping last month. Police said Monday that the suspects tried to break into a home near Delcastle Recreation Area November 11th, and forced a 22-year-old man into a vehicle and fled the area. The suspects released the victim, who needed hospital treatment for facial injuries.
