Central Texas woman starts nonprofit to help people battling illnesses after community supported her when overcoming health problems

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is seeking public input on its Emergency Operations Plan (EOP). The City says that this is the community’s chance to review and provide feedback regarding hazards in the area, along with the City’s emergency response. The EOP is an all-hazards plan built upon scalable, flexible and adaptable coordinating systems to align key roles and responsibilities across the City of Killeen when a large-scale emergency, disaster or crisis occurs.

12 HOURS AGO