Central Texas woman starts nonprofit to help people battling illnesses after community supported her when overcoming health problems

KWTX
Nonprofit to benefit after city of Killeen opens applications for youth groups to receive grant money
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Killeen wants to make sure youth programs are not only well funded, but also fully functioning, and is providing grants up to $10,000 specifically for nonprofit organizations that help area youth. Impossible Teen Center Founder Vantonio Fraley told KWTX he appreciates the initiative...
KWTX
Toys for Tots: Central Texas woman’s efforts to collect donations of dolls of color having its best year ever
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman’s effort to get dolls of color donated to the annual Toys for Tots toy drive 12 years ago has picked up steam and is having it’s best year yet complete with a party in which dozens of dolls were donated.
News Channel 25
First to the Fight: Lacy Lakeview officer de-escalates chaotic mental health call
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — Oftentimes, men and women in law enforcement are forced to make split-second decisions that can have huge implications. One Lacy Lakeview police officer who responded to a mental health call last month knows that firsthand. Ofc. Remington Harrison is no stranger to law enforcement: both...
KWTX
Humane Society of Central Texas, Waco Animal Shelter seeking extra guidance in distemper outbreak prevention
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Animal Shelter is getting new guidance after a distemper outbreak forced them to close their doors more than a month ago. The deadly disease has kept the shelter on high alert and they say they want to take every necessary step to recover from this outbreak, and continue keeping their animals protected moving forward.
KWTX
Harker Heights Recreation Center offering yoga classes to help all residents with holiday stress
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Christmas is getting closer which means the stress of the hustle and bustle could reach it’s boiling point soon, which is why Harker Heights Recreation Center is offering different types of yoga classes to help residents destress while getting some exercise. “You can take...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Tri-County Toy Run celebrates 30 years
TEMPLE, Texas — It was biker heaven in Temple. On Sunday, hundreds of riders gathered to ride 51 miles to Lampasas High School for the Tri-County Toy Run. But, these bikers were riding for a bigger purpose. "It’s a ride that I won't ever miss unless I physically can't...
KWTX
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hamilton Police Department on Monday night announced a juvenile is in custody after a bomb threat disrupted the school day earlier in the day. “A complete campus sweep of the campus was conducted by the McClennan County Bomb Squad and no suspicious items nor explosive devices were located and the area was deemed safe,” police said in a Facebook post, “There is no threat to the school or community.”
Hidden holiday danger: How one Waco girl almost lost her life
WACO, Texas — It's hard to imagine 3-year-old Kai'Lahni Felton nearly lost her life four months ago. Today, her smile lights up a room, but in July she couldn't stop complaining of stomach issues. "She wouldn't eat anything, she wouldn't drink anything, so me and my mom, we knew...
Killeen fire leaves seven residents, one dog without home
KILLEEN, Texas — Seven residents are without a home after a fire in Killeen, according to Janell J. Lewis Ford, a spokesperson for the city. The fire broke out Saturday in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Drive around 3:25 p.m., according to Ford. Neighbors called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from the roof.
fox44news.com
Input sought on Killeen Emergency Operations Plan
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is seeking public input on its Emergency Operations Plan (EOP). The City says that this is the community’s chance to review and provide feedback regarding hazards in the area, along with the City’s emergency response. The EOP is an all-hazards plan built upon scalable, flexible and adaptable coordinating systems to align key roles and responsibilities across the City of Killeen when a large-scale emergency, disaster or crisis occurs.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Grant for switch adapted toys; Employer awards; For Keeps Coffee & Bakery; Herringbone
A Waco-based company, AdaptAbilities, will receive a $10,000 grant from the FedEx Entrepreneur Fund, according to a press release. The business specializes in what it calls switch adapted toys, toys modified with larger and easier to manipulate switches for use by children with physical or cognitive impairments. The company website says it was founded in 2019 “to meet a need in the switch adapted toy market.”
KWTX
Harker Heights apartment fire causes six people to lose their home’s during the holiday season
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A fire in Harker Heights last week devastated a community after six people were left without a home, pets were lost or killed and a fire fighters was injured on scene. “The house of course is a big deal but it’s nothing to making sure...
Woman killed in deadly Hit and Run in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed in a deadly hit and run in Killeen on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police said that they were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 9:59 p.m., near Ft. Hood Road St. and West Ln.
fox44news.com
Robinson woman recognized for heroic actions
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Robinson woman is being recognized for her heroic efforts. A major accident involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV occurred on S Robinson Road on November 11 – in front of Laura Blackmon’s house. Laura rushed to the scene and started providing first aid to the victim in the SUV before emergency personnel arrived.
Fundraiser being held for restaurant owner who lost his business in fire
KILLEEN, Texas — Jr. Scott has been running his ‘Just Cooking BBQ and More' restaurant for the last seven years in Killeen. But on the day before Thanksgiving, an unexpected fire burned down a large portion of his business. “A guy was helping out. He was trying to...
RG3 Foundation hosts Walmart shopping spree for Boys & Girls Club of Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Robert Griffin III Foundation is sending 25 members of the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club on a Walmart Shopping spree on Thursday, Dec. 15. Each of the 25 members will receive a $200 gift card donated by the foundation to spend in the store.
KWTX
Woman killed in hit-and-run; search for driver underway, Killeen police say
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police on Monday identified Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, 39, as the woman killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend. The search for the driver who failed to stop and offer help continues, police said. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, officers were...
KWTX
Facebook post unlocks history of beloved Little River Academy teenager who died in crash more than 10 years ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The small community of Little River Academy is remembering a beloved teenager who lost her life more than a decade ago, that’s because a social media post is bringing her legacy back to life. Driving past roadside memorials is common but for Temple resident Jon...
KWTX
Three years after Temple officer killed Michael Dean, community members continue advocating for change
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Three years ago today, on December 2, 2019, an unarmed Temple man, Michael Dean, was shot and killed by a police officer for allegedly speeding. Dean, a father of three, had just picked up a birthday cake for his daughter, and it sat in the passenger seat.
Take a sneak peek into the Temple Christmas Parade
TEMPLE, Texas — Some say it takes a village, but for the Taylor's Valley Baptist Church, all it takes are many willing community members to build a meaningful float. Together, the church has been building their 80-foot float that'll be showcased in the 76th annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in Temple.
