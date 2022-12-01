(Omaha) -- The right to repair, definitions of a wetland, and 'ag gag' bills are some of the top legal issues still facing the agricultural industry. That's according to Washburn University Agricultural Law and Taxation Professor Roger McEowen. Several class action lawsuits have been filed and combined against John Deere regarding violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act seeking damages for farmers who paid for repairs from John Deere dealers beginning on Jan. 12, 2018, to the present. U.S. Congress has also introduced the Agricultural Right to Repair Act which would require original manufacturers to make available various items needed for repairing their equipment. During the Great Plains Federal Tax Institute in Omaha Thursday, McEowen told KMA News the "agricultural right to repair" legal debate boils down to the intellectual property rights of the technology within farm equipment.

11 HOURS AGO