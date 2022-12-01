Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Surge in flu cases leads to shortage of flu meds in Lincoln, elsewhere
Flu cases have surged over the past couple of weeks in Nebraska. For the week ending Nov. 26, Nebraska recorded 1,875 flu cases, bringing the total so far this year to more than 4,200. The statewide positivity rate for influenza tests was 26.8% the week ending Nov. 26, up from 9.1% the previous week.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Barger asks for hand recount in Nebraska District 26 race; Evnen says he'll use machine tabulator only
Russ Barger, who lost to George Dungan III in the legislative race representing northeast Lincoln, filed a petition with the Nebraska Secretary of State last week asking the election be recounted. But the request — that the District 26 race be recounted by hand rather than by machine — was...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Zeleny named UNL's chief financial officer; Davis tapped as chief of staff
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced several administrative changes last week, including naming a new vice chancellor of business and finance. Mike Zeleny, the chief of staff for Chancellor Ronnie Green, will start as UNL's chief financial officer Jan. 1, overseeing the flagship campus' $1.2 billion operating budget. Zeleny, a native...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Back in the day, Dec. 5, 1972: Nebraska's Johnny Rodgers named Heisman winner
Fifty years ago today, Johnny Rodgers, Nebraska's all-purpose back, won the Heisman Trophy, which honors the year's most outstanding college football player. Neill A. McAllister, president of the Downtown Athletic Club of New York, which sponsored the 38th annual award, made the announcement. Rodgers, the first Nebraska player to win...
KPVI Newschannel 6
McEowen talks agricultural case law developments
(Omaha) -- The right to repair, definitions of a wetland, and 'ag gag' bills are some of the top legal issues still facing the agricultural industry. That's according to Washburn University Agricultural Law and Taxation Professor Roger McEowen. Several class action lawsuits have been filed and combined against John Deere regarding violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act seeking damages for farmers who paid for repairs from John Deere dealers beginning on Jan. 12, 2018, to the present. U.S. Congress has also introduced the Agricultural Right to Repair Act which would require original manufacturers to make available various items needed for repairing their equipment. During the Great Plains Federal Tax Institute in Omaha Thursday, McEowen told KMA News the "agricultural right to repair" legal debate boils down to the intellectual property rights of the technology within farm equipment.
Comments / 0