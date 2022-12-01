Read full article on original website
WGME
Jury awards $300K to state trooper who alleged illegal spying
AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency’s intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before...
WGME
"He never got the help he needed" | Poland murder prompts push for mental health changes
POLAND, Maine (WGME) -- The murder of Poland man, allegedly at the hands of his brother, is prompting new questions about the state of Maine's mental health system. Justin Butterfield, 34, is accused of killing his brother Gabriel Damour, 38, on Thanksgiving morning at the home they shared in Poland.
WGME
Oxford Hills school district to hold meeting on controversial gender identity policy
PORTLAND (WGME) – A controversial gender identity policy will be taken up in the Oxford Hills school district Monday night. Parents on both sides of the issue say they are concerned about safety and protection. MSAD 17 documents say the gender identity policy was proposed to prevent harassment and...
WGME
Advocates call for mental health program to be used more, state to go after funding
AUGUSTA (WGME)-- A man accused of killing his brother on Thanksgiving suffered from mental health struggles for years, according to his loved ones. The case highlights the need for more help for the loved ones of those dealing with a mental health crisis. One state program is designed to provide...
WGME
Decision on Oxford Hills gender identity policy postponed
SOUTH PARIS (WGME) - Controversy has divided the Oxford Hills community as the RSU 17 School Board unanimously voted to postpone a decision on a highly discussed gender identity policy. The proposed policy allows students to choose how they’re identified and allow them to use places like bathrooms and locker...
WGME
New Hampshire man charged with murder
JACKSON, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - A New Hampshire man is behind bars after police charged him with murder. On Wednesday, police say they found 23-year-old Esmae Doucette shot at the Dana Place Apartments in Jackson, New Hampshire. 21-year-old Brandon Mitchell was arrested and charged with second degree murder. He is...
WGME
New city leaders to be inaugurated in Portland, Westbrook
PORTLAND (WGME) – Monday is a big day for local leaders. The Portland City Council will swear in newly elected councilors Pious Ali and Regina Phillips. They will serve three-year terms. The city says the ceremony will take place during the city council's inaugural meeting, which starts at 6...
WGME
Fire at Gorham pot operation Saturday signifies a pattern, says Fire Marshal
GORHAM (WGME) -- Marijuana is a booming business in Maine with growing operations popping up all across the state. But several recent fires at pot-growing facilities are now sounding the alarm at the State Fire Marshal's office. Saturday a fire was contained to the interior of a grow operation in...
WGME
Mental health is worsening among Maine middle-school students
PISCATAQUIS, Maine (BDN) -- More than a third of middle-schoolers in Piscataquis and Somerset counties reported feelings of sadness and hopelessness in 2021, exceeding the state average, according to data released last week. In both counties, 34.7 percent of middle-schoolers answered “yes” to the Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey question...
WGME
REAL ID enforcement date to be pushed until 2025
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Department of Homeland Security says it intends to delay the full enforcement of its REAL ID policy until May 7, 2025. The policy was originally meant to start next year. Under this policy, states must ensure that driver's licenses comply with the REAL ID Act. Licenses...
WGME
Holiday at the Plaza draws hundreds to Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) - Even after a last minute change, Lewiston's Holiday at the Plaza drew a crowd of hundreds Sunday afternoon. Originally scheduled or Saturday, it got bumped due to the rain but the crisp cold air made for extra holiday cheer. The city shut down Lisbon Street to invite...
WGME
Maine Lottery still waiting for someone to claim $1.5 million ticket sold in Madawaska
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Lottery is still waiting on someone to claim a $1.5 million prize. The winning ticket was from the Tri-State Megabucks drawing on November 12. Maine Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at the Cigaret Shopper in Madawaska. “We hope the winner has realized they...
WGME
Police say 3 cars were involved in a car crash in Standish
STANDISH, Maine (WGME) -- A multi-vehicle crash involving 3 cars occurred in Standish on Friday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred around 9:14 p.m. at Bonny Eagle Road between Ossipee Trail West and Chicopee Road. A 25-year-old man from Arundel, operating a Scion TC, was...
WGME
Challenging winter ahead as multiple schools experience flu outbreaks
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The flu is spreading quickly in Maine, and health officials are warning it could be a challenging winter. The national CDC warns that Maine is at an especially high risk for the flu compared to the rest of the country. Hospitals in Maine are already strained, seeing an uptick in patients with respiratory illnesses.
WGME
Seashore Trolley Museum offering trolley rides for Christmas Prelude
KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) – The holiday season is in full swing across Maine, including in Kennebunkport. The Seashore Trolley Museum offered Christmas Prelude trolley rides over the weekend. The museum's executive director says this is the 41st year they've been open for the Christmas Prelude. There were also crafts, hot...
WGME
Annual boat parade held in Boothbay Harbor
BOOTHBAY HARBOR (WGME) – The show eventually went on in the Midcoast, after bad weather Saturday postponed the boat parade and fireworks in Boothbay Harbor. Viewer Mike Leonard shared pictures of the event. He says there was thankfully no wind Sunday night, making for good conditions to watch the...
WGME
Holiday at Hadlock returns after two year absence
PORTLAND (WGME) - After missing the past two years due to COVID, Holiday at Hadlock invited Maine families back to the ball park. A chance for kids to meet Slugger and Santa. There were games and activities for kids to get into the holiday spirit. Toys for Tots was there...
WGME
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic
Associated Press -- When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David...
WGME
Maine's record deer hunting season could be keeping drivers safe
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Warden Service says that this deer hunting season has set a record, with over 42,000 deer harvested. The previous record of 41,735 harvests was set in 1959, standing for 63 years. In early November, CBS13 reported that deer vs. car collisions were on the rise...
WGME
Marijuana growing facility catches fire in Gorham, officials blame the lights
GORHAM (WGME) - Multiple fire crews responded Saturday night to a fire at a marijuana grow house on Bartlett Road. Gorham Fire Chief Kenneth Fickett says the fire destroyed the plants and the grow room inside the medical marijuana growing facility. He says the cause of the fire was due...
