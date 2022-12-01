Read full article on original website
State Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred yesterday evening in the Milford area. On December 4, 2022, at approximately 6:28 p.m., a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the right lane on Bay Road approaching the intersection at Williamsburg Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking eastbound across Bay Road’s southbound lanes and into the path of the Toyota. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk. The driver of the Corolla attempted to brake and swerve to avoid striking the subject on foot but was unable to do so.
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Camden-Wyoming Man
Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old David Brown of Camden-Wyoming, Delaware. Brown was last seen on December 1, 2022, in the Dover area. Attempts to contact or locate Brown have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Brown is...
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 36-year-old, Lindsay Fisher-Clarke. Lindsay was last seen on December 5, 2022, in the Wilmington area. Attempts to contact or locate Lindsay have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Lindsay is described as a...
Late Night Crash On I-95 In Newark Turns Fatal
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred yesterday evening in the Newark area. On December 3, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m., a 2021 Hyundai Accent was stopped in the left center lane of Interstate 95 in the area of the Delaware House Travel Plaza / Biden Welcome Center. At the same time, a 2020 International box truck was traveling southbound on I-95 in the same lane. The front of the box truck struck the rear of the Hyundai, and both vehicles continued forward until they collided with the guardrail on the right shoulder. Both vehicles went through the guardrail and came to rest off the west edge of southbound I-95.
Traffic Stop Leads to Firearm Arrest
Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Philip Adams of Smyrna, Delaware for firearms offenses following a traffic stop that occurred yesterday afternoon in the Camden area. On December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2005 blue Ford Explorer traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway...
POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN
Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
Three injured, one critically, in car vs truck crash
Three men were hurt Saturday night when a car and a box truck collided on I-95. New Castle County Paramedics, along with personnel from the Christiana Fire and Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder companies were sent to 95 southbound at the rest area around 10:30 p.m. There, they found one...
Suspect Dead After 2 Carjackings, Police Shootout Causes Chaos Along I-95 in Delaware
Police blocked Interstate 95 in New Castle County, Delaware, for hours Friday after a suspect died following a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire, and multiple exchanges of gunfire, according to Delaware State Police. The shooting and chase took place along the southbound lanes...
Suspect fatally shot after leading Delaware State Police on pursuit on I-95 south
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A Delaware state trooper fatally shot a suspect along Interstate 95 Friday, forcing the busy highway to be shut down during the investigation. A suspect was fatally shot by Delaware state troopers after leading police on a pursuit involving two carjackings. The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear...
Police Swarm Sparrow Run After Gunfire Erupts
On Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising...
Driver survives high-speed crash in Frankford
A driver walked away with only minor injuries after a high-speed crash in Frankford.
Delaware State Police: 4 killed in head-on crash on I-495 in New Castle
PHILADELPHIA - Troopers with Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of four people on Thursday night. According to law enforcement officials, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. in New Castle. Police say a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of...
Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly shooting on I-95 NB at Academy Road
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia.
Elkton man among 4 dead in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. — Four people are dead after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 in Delaware, authorities said Thursday. Delaware State Police said the collision was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-495 near New Castle. Investigators said a Ford pickup truck driven by...
Officials: School bus struck by gunfire, I-95 closed after police pursuit near Newark, Delaware
NEWARK, Del. - An investigation is underway after an apparent police pursuit ended in gunfire, shutting down I-95 in both directions near Newark, Delaware. Around 8 a.m. Delaware State Police stated that both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Route 896 would be shut down for an ‘extended period’ due to police activity.
Portion of I-95 in Delaware closed due to police activity
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Commuters in Delaware should expect traffic delays on a major highway due to police activity. Interstate 95 northbound and southbound lanes will be closed for an extended period in the area of Route 896 in New Castle County on Friday.Police say the incident is contained and there is no threat to public safety. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and urged to use caution and expect delays. No further information is available at this time. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
3 suspects sought after man shot, woman assaulted in West Philadelphia
Three people are on the run after shooting a man and assaulting a woman in front of a corner store in West Philadelphia.
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting On I-95 In Philly: Report
State police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia, according to a report by 6ABC. Troopers were dispatched to the northbound lane of I-95 near Academy Road in the city's Torresdale neighborhood at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the outlet wrote. Sources told 6ABC that one...
