2022 in review: Some of the biggest news in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights from the first quarter of the year

Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn man harassed families at Bloomfield Township daycare, police say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 35-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after yelling at and insulting families at a Bloomfield Township daycare last week, leading to charges of ethnic intimidation. Hassan Yehia Chokr allegedly harassed both parents and students at the Temple Beth El facility Friday morning, leading to...
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
Dearborn man charged in antisemitic incident at Michigan synagogue
A Dearborn man has been charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation in what officials said was an antisemitic attack at a historic synagogue and preschool for Jewish students in Bloomfield Township. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, was arrested by police after antisemitic and racist threats were made Friday against children, adults and security personnel outside Temple Beth El, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. He made remarks that were both anti-Jewish and anti-Black, said the temple's...
fox2detroit.com
Family of 7 loses everything in fire • Ethnic intimidation in Bloomfield Township • Falling gas prices
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A family of 7 is struggling after losing everything in a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the family's washroom. "It was in the washroom this furnace is inside the washroom, and I don’t know if the furnace exploded or what," said Catrena Thomas, the children's Grandmother.
michiganchronicle.com
First One-Mile Segment of Joe Louis Greenway Completed, Upcoming Second Mile Stretch
Debris and dumping cleanup is the first preparation for the groundwork of the Joe Louis Greenway. Pictured is a before and after photo of an abandoned property at 12385 Cloverdale (adjacent to the greenway). Photo courtesy of City of Detroit. The city of Hamtramck prepares for their section of the...
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Dearborn man charged after allegedly hurling anti-Semitic slurs outside Oakland County synagogue preschool
A 35-year-old Dearborn man has been charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation after allegedly hurling anti-Semitic rants and racial slurs outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Township on Friday.
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old caught with gun after asking MSP trooper for bus info
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old from Detroit asked a Michigan State trooper for help determining when a bus would arrive - only to be caught with a loaded 9mm, according to MSP. According to Michigan State Police, around 9:30 on Sunday night, a trooper in the north division was...
Detroit News
Detroiters fear concrete plants will block Riverwalk, be 'catastrophic to neighborhoods'
Detroit — Residents are pushing back on plans to develop two concrete crushing and mixing plants, fearing operations at a proposed southwest Detroit facility could be fatal to their neighborhood urban farms and hurt the quality of life and, in the other instance, block a portion of the popular Detroit Riverwalk.
Fatality Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dearborn (Dearborn, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dearborn on Friday. Officials stated that the collision involved a flatbed truck and a semi-truck. Fatality is reported in this tragic crash.
Hiring delays prompt questions about Amazon's fulfillment center in Detroit
A 3.8 million square foot Amazon fulfillment center in Detroit has promised more than a thousand local jobs and millions in economic impact for the city.
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
fox2detroit.com
Video: Drifting, stunt driving scene takes over at 7 Mile, Greenfield in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit entrepreneur and musical artist Krizpy Boi was on the way home from the studio late Sunday night when he saw a group of cars doing donuts and drifting at the intersection of Seven Mile and Greenfield. "We (were) there so we parked at the coney...
wcsx.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
fox2detroit.com
2 people injured in shooting at Olympia Coney Island in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 5:10 a.m. at Olympia Coney Island on Harper near Chalmers in Detroit. Police say there was an altercation between two men inside the Coney Island restaurant. At some point,...
fox2detroit.com
84-year-old man carjacked by armed suspect on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted for carjacking an 84-year-old man Sunday on Detroit's west side. Police said the armed suspect approached the victim in the area of Schoolcraft and Greenfield around noon, opened the victim's car door, and told him to get out. The suspect fled in...
WXYZ
Spotlight on the News: Inside Macomb Cty. Prosecutor's office & Alphas give back
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, December 4, Spotlight on the News will have an in-depth interview with Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. He'll discuss school safety, Macomb County and GOP politics, and how to prevent scams to senior citizens. We'll also talk to Attorney Al Elvin, President of...
Detroit News
Teen who asked state trooper for help arrested with gun in Hazel Park
A 14-year-old Detroit boy who asked a Michigan State Police trooper for help over the weekend was arrested after the same trooper found the teen was carrying a gun in the waistband of his pants, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the interaction happened around 9:25 p.m. Sunday in...
Students are safe at school after Lake Orion bus crash scare
A group of Lake Orion middle schoolers are back in class after walking away from a frightening bus crash Monday morning. The bus sustained front-end damage and a smashed windshield. No injuries were reported.
Comments / 0