Related
This Colorado City Is Top 3 In U.S. For Single People. Are You Single?
If you're looking for love in Colorado, you may be in luck because one Colorado city was just ranked a Top 3 city for singles in the entire country. Are you single and ready to mingle?. Colorado City Ranked Top 3 In The Country For Single People. If you're looking...
coloradopolitics.com
How people across the state voted on 'shrooms' | CRONIN & LOEVY
Coloradans voted 54% to 46% to make it legal to grow, gift and use psychedelic compounds — DMT, ibogaine, and mescaline — for people 21 and older. Proposition 122 also allows for licensed “healing centers” where customers can consume psilocybin in a regulated “counseling” setting.
Colorado Town Makes List of Safest and Most Charming in America
A community in Colorado has been named not only one of the safest but one of the most charming "towns and cities" in America. The website Must See Places published a prestigious list of "11 Small Towns and Cities in The US That Are Safe AND Charming." One city making the list can be found in Jefferson County, with a small portion of its area extending into Adams County, Colorado.
The richest woman in Colorado
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
How does Colorado’s median salary compare to the rest of the country?
Nationally, those who changed jobs saw their wages increase at double the rate of those who stayed in their current jobs. The median salary increased 15.1% for those who got new jobs, while it increased 7.6% for those who stayed.
cdrecycler.com
Holcim US acquires Colorado aggregate operation
Holcim U.S., with offices in Chicago, has acquired a new aggregate operation from J-2 Contracting Co., a Colorado-based general contractor. According to a news release from Holcim, the company gains a large volume of high-quality aggregate reserves from J-2 and strengthens its place as a long-term, reliable aggregate supplier in Colorado, one of its fastest-growing markets in the U.S.
The 5 Festive Pop-Up ‘Miracle Bars’ Around Colorado for 2022
The holidays are made for letting loose, a bit. A newer tradition to help folks do just that, is back across Colorado's Front Range, from Estes Park to Greenwood Village. Born in 2014, these "Miracle Bars," are Christmas-themed cocktail bars that span the world, with great holiday cocktails, Christmas décor, along with the nostalgic feel of Christmases past. You show up, have a "cup of cheer" and forget about the stress of the holidays.
travellemming.com
4 Best Outlet Malls in Colorado in 2022 (By a Local)
Wondering where the best outlet malls in Colorado are? Well, there aren’t many anymore!. I’m not sure whether it’s because times are a-changing or if the pandemic caused closures (probably both), but the Colorado outlets are dwindling in number. One popular outlet, The Outlets at Loveland, appears to be the most recent casualty.
KDVR.com
What’s the median salary in Colorado?
Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...
It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado
Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
Colorado is Home to a Fascinating Seven-Story Mausoleum
Like any civilized area with a lot of history, Colorado is, out of necessity, full of cemeteries. However, one cemetery also has an enormously tall building that serves the same purpose; being the final resting place for deceased Coloradans that is truly unique. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's gigantic,...
Free school meals for most Colorado students - but not all
First graders at S. Christa McAuliffe STEM Academy school in Greeley at lunch together on Oct. 20, 2022.Photo byPhoto by Andy Cross/The Denver Post. Starting in fall 2023, most students will be able to receive free school meals on the heels of the new state program funded by taxpayers, expecting to cost close to $100 million annually.
These Pieces of Medical History Have Been Preserved in Colorado
In the late 1800s, tuberculosis was one of the leading killers in the country. Many people suffering from the severe illness made their way to Colorado, where the high altitude and dry climate helped to make living with the infectious disease a bit easier. Tons of tuberculosis facilities opened in...
Can You See the Northern Lights in the Colorado Sky?
Many years ago, when I was working nights on one of our stations, I saw a red hue in the sky. It was around 11 p.m. when I saw it. I was the only one in the building, and it was a little unnerving, to say the least. I took a few phone calls from listeners who all claimed they saw it too. I wasn’t a news person, but they too, were wondering if I could see it, and what it was. During those calls, we speculated it could be the Northern Lights, or perhaps some sort of UFO. To this day, I’m not sure what it was we saw.
The Oldest Living Dog Was Adopted From a Colorado Shelter
Throughout the month of November, animal rescues and shelters across Colorado focused their efforts on helping older pets find forever homes. And in honor of November being 'National Adopt a Senior Pet Month,' comes an inspiring story that wouldn't have been possible without the help of a Colorado shelter. Although...
Do You Know Who Stole This From Colorado’s Mesa Verde?
United States Park Rangers at Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park ask your help to track down a utility trailer and those responsible for stealing it. Have you seen this vehicle?. Stolen From Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park. Check out the video above. This footage, captured in the early morning hours...
Paid family leave paycheck deductions start Jan. 1
The date to keep in mind, for now, is Jan. 1. That is the date you and your job will start putting money into this fund to use in the future.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Is it Illegal to Not Dim Bright Lights While Driving in Colorado?
Have you ever wondered if it's illegal in Colorado for somebody to not dim their headlights for oncoming traffic?. We've all felt the irritation - and perhaps even rage- when we have been blinded by oncoming headlights that weren't dimmed. I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one who has voiced some choice words for an inconsiderate - or forgetful driver. Of course, nobody's perfect. Has anyone among us - at some point- failed to dim our headlights for oncoming traffic?
KDVR.com
Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law
The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading to an automatic recount. But U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will more than likely head back to Washington for a second term. Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law. The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading...
