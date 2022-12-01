Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Contract terminated for Community Training Homes issued to Lutheran Services Carolinas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In November, the South Carolina Commission on Disabilities and Special Needs voted to terminate the contract and revoke the licenses for Community Training Homes I and Community Training Homes II issued to Lutheran Services Carolinas. Lutheran Services Carolinas appealed this decision as allowed per agency policy....
WIS-TV
S.C. State program to increase Black male teachers receives $90k grant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With Black men making up less than three percent of the state’s teacher workforce, a program at South Carolina State University which aims to increase that pool of educators statewide is getting a $90,000 grant. S.C. State received the three-year Life2 federal grant, funded through...
WIS-TV
USC to launch free Apple coding course for South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina and Apple have partnered together to launch a free coding certification course in the Spring 2023 semester. The course will teach Apple’s iOS language to students at USC and residents across South Carolina. The pilot course is led by a...
WIS-TV
69th annual Carolina Carillon parade
Democrats move to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st voting state. Democrats voted Friday to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024. 74-year-old man dies as result of high-speed chase. Updated: Dec. 3, 2022 at 1:45 AM...
WIS-TV
McMaster to host Christmas open house at governor’s mansion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster are inviting South Carolinians and their families to join them for a Christmas Open House on Monday, Dec. 5. Doors will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Governor’s Mansion. Harpist Nina Brooks will provide...
WIS-TV
S.C. average gas prices fall below $3
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell 10.6 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon to $2.98, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.65 on Sunday while the...
