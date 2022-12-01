‘We Understand It’s a One-Game Season’ Why Doug Pederson Considers Week 13 To Be Pivotal

In a showdown versus the Detroit Lions, both teams need victories to keep their postseason hopes alive.

With a Week 12 28-27 stunner over the Baltimore Ravens, the Jaguars' postseason hopes have been revitalized, but the stretch run is far from easy.

This week, the Jaguars' defense will be put to the test against a vastly improved Detroit Lions offensive unit in their second year under head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson knows that despite both teams holding a 4-7 record, their offensive play can be dangerous.

“I just think they’re comfortable with their system,” Pederson said. “Jared (Goff) is obviously playing confident with the guys around him. There are some injuries and guys have been kind of banged up, but he’s done a nice job of just executing their offense. They’re opportunistic when the time comes.

"That’s what you need, and their ability to run the football, a couple good running backs in there. I think just playing together and being around for a second season helps.”

A major factor in the Lions' offensive turnaround is the play of their wide receivers. Budding star Amon-Ra St. Brown and the potential return of 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams are two impact playmakers that’ll make life tough on the Jaguars' secondary. Both receivers are impact playmakers who utilize their route tree and speed to make plays on all three levels of the passing game.

“If he plays, he’s obviously a talented player,” Pederson said. “He’s got speed. He’s long and athletic, so that’s a challenge obviously. Again, an opportunistic team and they’re making plays and playing with confidence. They play with a lot of energy. You see it on tape. They fly around. It will be a great challenge for our football team.”

Winners of two of their last three, the Jacksonville Jaguars have shown the resilience needed to make an impact down the stretch. Head coach Doug Pederson attributes this to the players having a “never-give-up mindset.”

“I’ve been around this league a long time,” Pederson said. “Anything is possible. Detroit’s in a situation too, where they could go on a little run here and affect the outcome of their season, too.

"Yes, we understand that it’s a one-game season, the importance of this game. If you look at our schedule, we’ve got some really good opponents down the stretch here. We’ve still got three in our own division. I love the confidence the guys have. I don’t want to take that away from them either. If they believe that, then we’ve got to get more people believing that – coaches, players, everybody. We understand it’s a one-game season, one-game mentality. Anything is possible.”

All eyes will be on the Jaguars to continue their recent momentum surge in Detroit. For head coach Doug Pederson and the players, it’ll ultimately come down to who wants it more.

“I do believe that the guys understand that it is a big game because it’s the next one,” Pederson said. “Just like them, our goals are right in front of us, and this is a good football team. What we staff have to get across to our players is that we’re playing a good football team, and I think they’re saying the same things. They’re playing a good football team.

"We’re kind of the same in a way. I heard Coach Campbell ( Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell) talk about that the other day, that we’re very similar teams both playing for a lot. Just from that standpoint, you could probably consider it in the big game category.”