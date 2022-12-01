Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Christian McCaffrey, Jaylen Warren, Joe Mixon, more RBs impacting Week 13 start-or-sit decisions

Read full article on original website
Why Cowboys' helmets have a red stripe on 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Colts
The Dallas Star and Stripes will look a little bit different Sunday night — and it's in honor of the Stars and Stripes. The Cowboys have one of the most iconic uniform looks across the NFL, and while there have been minor changes and facelifts here and there, the single star and the stripes have remained on their lids.
Trevor Lawrence injury update: Jaguars QB returns to game after appearing to suffer knee injury vs. Lions
It seems Jags QB Trevor Lawrence just avoided major injury. The second-year passer, who has looked much improved over the past few weeks, found himself under a crunch of Lions defenders late in the first half. His left leg appeared to get caught in the turf as he was sacked...
Who is Brock Purdy? Mr. Irrelevant 2022 thrust into 49ers' QB1 role after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out of the 49ers' Week 13 game vs. the Dolphins with a foot injury. Garoppolo appeared to hurt his left ankle on a Dolphins sack early in the first quarter. He was seen leaving the field in a cart, and was later ruled out by the 49ers.
How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' playoff chances, Super Bowl odds
The 49ers have lost their second starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played well since regaining the starting job after Trey Lance fractured his fibula in Week 2, suffered his own season-ending left foot injury in Sunday's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.
Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes explain late field-goal decision vs. Bengals
Andy Reid and the Chiefs had a decision to make with about four minutes remaining in Sunday's game. Patrick Mahomes had just been sacked by the Bengals' Joseph Ossai to set up a fourth-and-7 from the Bengals' 37. Should Kansas City attempt a game-tying 55-yard field goal, or trust Mahomes and the offense to convert?
What channel is Cowboys vs. Colts on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 13
One of these things is not like the other. The Cowboys are a bona-fide playoff contender, sitting behind just the Eagles in the NFC East, and with their top-tier defense, they could even make a case for championship contender. That's… a lot more than can be said about the Colts....
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh shuts down NFL coaching rumors: 'I will be back'
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is being considered for several potential head coaching jobs in the NFL, per a report from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. But don't assume Harbaugh is headed back to the league. Several sources told NFL.com their teams have done "background work" on the Michigan...
Colts' Jeff Saturday offers bizarre answer to whether Matt Ryan's injury has affected play: 'I haven't asked him'
The Jeff Saturday experiment in Indianapolis has continued to produce less-than-desired results. Not only on the field of play, but also in the coach's news conferences. The latest such example came on Monday, when a reporter asked Saturday whether the injury suffered by Matt Ryan ahead of Week 8 — a Grade 2 shoulder separation — has since affected his play.
Why did the Panthers release Baker Mayfield? QB's request, Carolina's depth chart prompted move
The Panthers brought the Baker Mayfield era to an abrupt end on the Monday following their bye week. Carolina announced that it had released Mayfield, who began the season as the team's starting quarterback, 13 weeks into the 2022 NFL season. The Panthers acquired Mayfield on July 6 from the...
How long is Lamar Jackson out? Injury timeline, return date, latest news on Ravens QB
The Ravens are looking to make a strong playoff push to close the 2022 NFL season, but they may have to do so without Lamar Jackson. Baltimore's star quarterback is dealing with a knee injury that knocked him out of the Ravens' Week 13 win over the Broncos. The Ravens had to use backup Tyler Huntley to finish that game, and they may have to rely on him as the regular season winds down, too.
NFL power rankings: Bills, Cowboys jump Chiefs with Bengals closing in; Dolphins sink for Week 14
Week 13 in the NFL provided some interesting developments with familiar contenders flexing and other Super Bowl hopefuls hitting some snags. On the lower level, some lesser teams continued to get off the mat while others also-rans kept getting flattened. With Week 14 here, that means there are only five...
Hiring Jim Harbaugh was a smart move for Michigan, but keeping him has turned out to be genius
INDIANAPOLIS – There is no disputing the NFL is America’s favorite sport. It’s America’s favorite everything. In the entertainment sphere, you’ve got the National Football League, superheroes and hip-hop, and everything else is just fighting for a minute or two on the stage. That’s how big it is.
Who plays in the Cotton Bowl this year? Teams, date, schedule for 2022 New Year's 6 bowl game
This year's Cotton Bowl will feature a Pac-12 vs. AAC matchup, as USC takes on the surprising Tulane Green Wave, who won the American Athletic Conference title game against UCF on championship weekend. For the Trojans it's a somewhat disappointing result, as they were hoping to be playing in the...
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Buccaneers vs. Saints in Week 13
"Monday Night Football" in Week 13 features one of the most heated rivalries in recent history, as the Saints and Buccaneers meet down in Tampa. The two NFC South foes are always good for some fireworks. In the first meeting between the two this season, Bucs wide receiver and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore got into an altercation, resulting in the two of them receiving ejections. The bad blood between the two dates back to 2017, and there have been multiple incidents since.
Nick Saban makes case for Alabama over TCU in College Football Playoff: 'There's some arguments for this team'
Alabama may not have played on conference championship weekend, but Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban was still hard at work politicking for his team to make the College Football Playoff. Saban, appearing on ESPN's "The College Football Show" with Skubie Mageza and former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron on Saturday, said...
49ers' best QB options to replace injured Jimmy Garoppolo, from Baker Mayfield to Cam Newton
The 49ers earned a 33-17 victory over the Dolphins in Week 13, but it proved to be a pyrrhic one as San Francisco lost a second starting quarterback to injury this season. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the first half. He was carted off the field and then quickly ruled out of the contest.
Commanders' Charles Leno Jr. has strange comparison for tie vs. Giants: 'It’s like you kissed your sister'
NFL players and personnel often have trouble dealing with ties, and the Commanders and Giants were no exception. The NFC East rivals ended their Week 13 game tied at 20-all, and even Ron Rivera, who is in his 12th year as a head coach, wasn't sure how to feel after the contest.
Broncos' offensive struggles prove costly again in last-minute loss to Ravens
For 56 minutes Sunday, it didn't seem as if it mattered who was under center for the Ravens. Neither Lamar Jackson nor Tyler Huntley could find much room against Denver's vaunted defense. The Broncos rarely bent, let alone broke. There was just one problem for Denver: its offense couldn't score,...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenneth Walker, Jaylen Waddle, Treylon Burks, more affecting Week 14 fantasy waiver pickups
A handful of notable players, including Kenneth Walker, Jaylen Waddle, Treylon Burks, and Courtland Sutton, exited early last Sunday. With fantasy playoff berths and seeding up in the air this week, staying up to date on their most recent injury updates is a must ahead of your Week 14 waiver wire pickups and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Browns vs. Texans coverage map: Why most NFL fans can't watch Deshaun Watson return on TV
Since Deshaun Watson's suspension was announced at 11 games, the NFL's Week 13 matchup between Cleveland and Houston has been circled on calendars. Watson came to the Texans with plenty of hype as the 12th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and seemed to live up to the promise, putting together stellar seasons and signing a four-year, $177.5 million extension to remain in Houston. But he became disgruntled with the franchise and requested a trade.
