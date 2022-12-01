Read full article on original website
Chris Jericho Says He Was Offered $350K By WCW When Stevie Ray Was Making $750K
Chris Jericho looks back on leaving WCW and recalls how he was making half of what Stevie Ray was taking home. Long before Jericho was a living legend, he was a rising star who was still trying to make it big with WCW. During his time with the company, he held the WCW Cruiserweight Championship four times, and he also won the WCW World Television Championship. Jericho's talent was apparent, but the company always put the spotlight on stars like Goldberg and Hulk Hogan instead. Among other factors, this dynamic led to Jericho's decision to leave the company and sign with WWE.
Grayson Waller Effect Announced For 12/6 NXT
WWE NXT (12/6) - Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Triple Threat Match: Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley. - Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Triple Threat Match: Andre Chase vs. Axiom vs. Von Wagner. - Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) present a “real” Christmas story...
Brian Pillman Jr Responds To Comments Regarding William Regal's Advice Not Being Appreciated
Brian Pillman Jr adds context. William Regal was effectively written off television on last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite when he was clocked from behind with brass knuckles by MJF and taken out on a stretcher. Fightful Select reported on December 1 that "talent is of the belief that William Regal's AEW deal could be up in December of this year."
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (12/5): Konosuke Takeshita, Top Flight, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the December 5, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The lineup features names like Konosuke Takeshita, Top Flight, The Embassy, and more. The stream for the show can be seen below. Full results can be seen below. AEW...
Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins, Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss, And More Announced For 12/12 WWE Raw
WWE is loading up the card for the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. As confirmed during the December 5 episode of WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley will face Seth Rollins in a #1 Contender's Match for the WWE United States Championship next Monday. This bout will be the latest chapter of the rivalry between the two stars. They have been at odds for a number of weeks, dating back to October. After Brock Lesnar attacked Lashley, Rollins beat "The All Mighty" to win the WWE United States Championship on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw. Austin Theory later beat both Rollins and Lashley to win the title at WWE Survivor Series.
AEW Files A Trademark On 'Hat Trick'
AEW has filed a new trademark. On November 30, AEW filed to trademark "Hat Trick" for entertainment services. Mark For: HAT TRICK trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.
WWE Talent Say Culture Has Improved Since Vince McMahon's Retirement
If you thought the WWE product was better since Vince McMahon stepped down, there seems to be a lot more that has improved. With WWE delivering strong quarterly numbers, everything seems safe for the company in a post-Vince McMahon world. However, the backstage morale has improved significantly. Speaking with members of the locker room over the last several months, the culture has been changed based on those that were willing to speak on it.
WWE SmackDown On 12/2 Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating From Previous FS1 Episode
The numbers are in for the December 2 episode of WWE SmackDown. According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday's WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 902,000 viewers. This number is up the 835,000 viewers the last FS1 edition of SmackDown drew on October 28. Friday's show drew a 0.25 rating in the 18...
Brian Gewirtz Recalls 'Discussions' Of Vince McMahon Having A Midlife Crisis, Low Ki Being Undertaker's Son
Discussions happen all the time in WWE. On Friday it was reported that The Rock appearing in the WWE Royal Rumble "has been talked about as a pie-in-the-sky idea." Brian Gewirtz, who works with The Rock at Seven Bucks Productions and was the lead writer in WWE for over a decade in the early 2000s, commented on "discussions" about ideas he had during his time in the company.
Jade Cargill Says 'Hey' To RJ City, Edge Praises Wrestlers' Returns, Thunder Rosa Vlog | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, December 4, 2022:. - Jade Cargill is the latest to sit down with RJ City on Hey! (EW). See the full episode above. - Cody Rhodes reflected on his flaming table spot from his street fight with Andrade in AEW. Cody says he took proud in being AEW quarterback.
Randy Orton Underwent Back Fusion Surgery, Forced WWE Absence
Randy Orton probably isn't headed back any time soon. Randy Orton has been out of action since late May when he and RKBro teammate Matt Riddle dropped the Raw Tag Team Championships to the Usos. Shortly after, Fightful Select reported that Orton had a "significant" injury and that he was expected out through the end of the year. We've learned even more on that.
Two Women's Triple Threat Matches Added To 12/5 WWE Raw
WWE Raw (12/5) - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) vs. Elias & Matt Riddle. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE Raw beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Monday.
Billie Starkz Talks Her Goals In Independent Wrestling
Billie Starkz talks about her goals within the world of wrestling. The world of independent wrestling has been rocked in recent years with performers like Nick Wayne and Billie Starkz, who are both still in high school. Despite the fact that both Wayne and Starkz are 17 years old, the two still travel the United States on a regular basis competing in various independent promotions. Starkz specifically has already competed for companies like Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Wrestling REVOLVER, and ACTION Wrestling.
Report: Colby Corino's NWA Contract Expires At The End Of 2022
Colby Corino reportedly departing NWA. Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam reports Colby Corino's contract with the National Wrestling Alliance expires at the end of 2022 and he will be a free agent on January 1, 2023. He reportedly won't be re-signing with NWA. According to the report, WWE has expressed interest...
Scorpio Sky Cleared For Return, Details On AEW Absence
With several wrestlers in AEW out of action, and others headed back, fans have asked for updates from some absent stars. Scorpio Sky has been out of action for nearly five months since losing the AEW TNT Championship to Wardlow in their street fight on July 6's Dynamite. Scorpio had been dealing with a leg injury in the months that led to his departure, which put him on the shelf.
Roman Reigns Heated After WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
Despite winning WWE's first main roster WarGames match, Roman Reigns wasn't too pleased upon returning backstage after the match. Fightful Select has learned that Roman Reigns was visibly upset after the Survivor Series main event, specifically about a spot within the match. It was rumored among those that we spoke with that Reigns took exception to what he perceived as an unplanned spot between he and Kevin Owens. As he walked backstage, he mentioned possibly having a ruptured ear drum, and wanted the spot to go as originally planned. The exclamation was said to have been "expletive filled" and it was clear to everyone that Reigns wasn't happy.
WWE Raw, Smackdown And Survivor Series WarGames Producers And Backstage Notes
- Alpha Academy vs. Elias & Matt Riddle: Shawn Daivari. - The OC's interview and brawl with Judgment Day: Jamie Noble. - WarGames Advantage: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley: Petey Williams. Backstage Notes/Stats:. - Alba Fyre and Grayson Waller of NXT were both at the show getting looks on Main Event.
Details On Karl Anderson Being Able To Work WWE And New Japan Pro Wrestling
As Fightful Select had reported last month, Karl Anderson is headed back to Japan, and he might not be done. Sources familiar with the situation told Fightful that while the situation was unconventional, that New Japan Pro Wrestling had been made aware in August that Anderson and Doc Gallows would be heading back to WWE. A plan was put in order to have Anderson work dates around his WWE schedule and advance storylines.
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Rochester, NY (12/3): Austin Theory, The Usos, GUNTHER, More
WWE held a live event on December 3 from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Rochester, New York (12/3) Matt Riddle & Elias def. Imperium (Ludvig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) Emma def. Xia...
Viewership Info For Young Rock And NJPW, The Latest SmackDown LowDown, More | Fight Size Update
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, December 3, 2022. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock scored 1.392 million viewers on 12/2. The 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demo remains consistent. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on Thursday, December 1 was watched by 58,000 people. New...
