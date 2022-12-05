Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy users just got a brilliant free upgrade
Users of Samsung's Android phones can utilise a brilliant iPhone feature
Here are 8 of the best deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases on Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has seen incredible discounts in the last week, making it one of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. If you picked up a Fold 4 during the sales or if you've had one since launch, keeping it protected should be a priority, considering how expensive it is to repair a device like this. Thankfully, the Cyber Monday deals apply to cases and accessories. These are the best-discounted cases you can get for the Fold 4 today.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
The Apple Watch Ultra Is Down to The Lowest Price Ever on Amazon
Three new Apple Watches were released in Sept of 2022, and one punched the extra above the others. The Apple Watch Ultra wasn’t just the first new Apple Watch in a while, but it represents the first redesign to Apple’s smartwatch. It features a larger screen, a ruggedized...
This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday
The Samsung 4K QLED TV 65-inch has a huge 48% discount in a Black Friday that brings the price down to its lowest ever.
MySanAntonio
Walmart has noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds for under $50 today
If you think you missed out on Cyber Monday’s best deals, think again: You can still hook yourself up with a great pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds for $100 off at Walmart, bringing them down to $49 — a fantastic bargain no matter how you look at it.
Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed for much-wanted hardware upgrade
Another day, another Galaxy S23 leak – and this one is an official document from Samsung
Phone Arena
Apple's glorious new AirPods Pro 2 are back down to their lowest ever price
If for some reason you ignored our advice from a couple of weeks ago and decided not to pick up the second-gen AirPods Pro at their Black Friday 2022 price either before or on the big day, you're now getting another chance to do exactly that. Yes, Apple's latest (and...
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 Pro could get solid-state volume and power buttons
The iPhone 15 is still a long way off, but we've already heard numerous rumors about it. New to the pile is an analyst prediction that the Pro models are going to get solid-state, haptic buttons that don't physically move and sit flush with the body of the phones. That's...
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23: 3 Big Changes I Want to See
The Galaxy S22 has an upgraded camera that's better at seeing in the dark and a fresh design compared with its predecessor. These are welcome improvements, but there's plenty of room for Samsung to further upgrade its main smartphone series. In particular, I'd like to see longer-lasting batteries, more photography features that take advantage of the Galaxy S family's impressive cameras, and faster charging that doesn't require an expensive adapter.
CNET
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
Digital Trends
This ridiculous smartwatch has a hidden pair of earbuds inside
Smartwatches are getting weird again, and this time, Huawei is leading the charge. The company has given us a teaser of its next wearable, the Huawei Watch Buds. This one looks like another well-crafted smartwatch from Huawei — until you see its lid opening to reveal two wireless earbuds.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s best soundbar bundle is $500 off right now
The holiday weekend brought a ton of great deals, but you may not have been able to capitalize on them. It can feel like you’ve totally missed out. However, that’s totally not the case at all, as many companies know that seasonal shopping starts at a different time for everybody. At least, that’s the impression we get when we look at this deal on a complete Dolby Atmos sound system from Samsung. This deal includes one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars (the HW-Q990B Soundbar), as well as a subwoofer and two up-firing rear speakers, at a special rate of $500 off. The price is down to $1,400 from the typical $1,900 and is proof that great savings can linger.
Motley Fool
Amazon Just Announced New Innovations to Take On Snowflake, Nvidia, and More
Amazon's in-house chips and software offerings are becoming more advanced. They could potentially take market share from other big tech behemoths, and attract more customers to AWS. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
The Verge
You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy
Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
Sony's WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones at lowest price after Cyber Monday
Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones are still just $348 at Best Buy. The WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are also $50 off at Amazon.
notebookcheck.net
AUN PH30S cheaper 720p projector with built-in Android available globally
The AUN PH30S projector is now available worldwide via AliExpress. The gadget uses an LED light source with a 30,000-hour life expectancy and up to 150 ANSI lumens brightness. The device has a native 720p resolution with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. It can throw images up to 150-in (~381 cm) wide with a 1.3:1 throw ratio. You can perfect the image with keystone correction and auto-focusing tools.
Top Speed
Plaid Killer? Lucid Air Sapphire Vs Tesla Model S Plaid
The people at Lucid have been hush-hush about their newest addition to the Air family, the Lucid Air Sapphire. Since debuting at the Monterey car week in August of this year, more and more details have been coming out about what many in the industry say is the world’s fastest production sedan. They are expected to make a big splash in the middle of 2023 and refuse to go down quietly and prove themselves as leaders in the EV industry. At the same time, Twitter’s new boss, Elon Musk, and his people at Tesla counter with a Plaid edition of their already popular flagship Model S sedan.
CNET
AirPods Pro 2 Deal at Amazon Brings Back Black Friday Pricing Ahead of the Holidays
During Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, Apple's newest AirPods Pro earbuds fell to a record low price across a bunch of retailers at $200. If you missed out on those sales, Amazon is giving you another chance to snag a set of AirPods Pro 2 at a $49 discount with Black Friday-level pricing returning there for a limited time. We'd recommend snagging a pair sooner rather than later if you're looking for the latest AirPods this holiday season.
