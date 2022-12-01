Read full article on original website
Incoming GOP congressman says party won't be 'held hostage' by McCarthy detractors
Republican Rep.-elect Mike Lawler of New York on Sunday offered his full support for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid, saying the party won't be "held hostage by a handful of members" seeking to place a different Republican atop the chamber.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
'Why is it taking so long?': Tapper presses Senate Banking Chair on lack of cryptocurrency regulations
CNN's Jake Tapper asks Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio about what Congress can do to help protect Americans who are investing in cryptocurrency after the crash of crypto exchange FTX.
Trump's call to terminate the Constitution is a fantasy, but it's still dangerous
Donald Trump's call for the termination of the Constitution is his most extreme anti-democratic statement yet and seems oblivious to the sentiments of voters who rejected election deniers in the midterm elections.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
Alito's mentions of Ashley Madison and children wearing KKK costumes cap an awkward Supreme Court day
As the Supreme Court gathered for more than two hours on Monday to discuss whether a graphic designer can refuse to do business with same-sex couples, the justices somehow strayed into dueling hypotheticals concerning Black and White Santas and dating websites.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock, 24 Hours Before Runoff
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign for the Georgia Senate seat has been met with a string of controversies and scandals.
GOP Strategist: If we nominate Trump, Biden will probably win re-election
On CNN's State of the Union, Jake Tapper speaks to Illinois Democratic Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, Republican strategist Scott Jennings, Democratic strategist Karen Finney, and CNN Political Commentator Jonah Goldberg about the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff election and the newly proposed Democratic primary schedule that makes South Carolina the first state to vote.
How Trump's legacy became 'pure poison' for independents
The highly touted red wave in last month's midterm election failed to develop largely because it hit a wall of resistance among independent voters, especially across the key battleground states. And that presents difficult questions for Republicans looking forward to 2024.
Tens of thousands still in the dark after 'targeted' attacks on North Carolina power substations
With no suspects or motive announced, the FBI is joining the investigation into power outages in a North Carolina county believed to have been caused by "intentional" and "targeted" attacks on substations that left around 40,000 customers in the dark Saturday night, prompting a curfew and emergency declaration.
Trump's Constitution statement makes Georgia election official chuckle
Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for Georgia's Secretary of State Office, reacts to former President Donald Trump's post on his social media app Truth Social, where he called for the termination of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election.
Giuliani pressed on role in Trump 2020 election reversal legal gambits during attorney discipline hearing
Rudy Giuliani defended his work on former President Donald Trump's 2020 election-reversal gambits as he testified Monday in attorney disciplinary proceedings in Washington, DC.
Senators draft bipartisan framework to legalize DACA recipients and extend Trump-era border policy
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have landed on an initial framework intended to bolster border security and provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, sources told CNN.
'Saturday Night Live' tackles Herschel Walker's campaign in Georgia runoff election
The runoff for Georgia's remaining US Senate seat took the spotlight during the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live."
Meta threatens to remove news content over US journalism bargaining bill
Facebook owner Meta threatened to remove news content from its platforms on Monday following reports that US lawmakers have added controversial legislation favoring news media to the annual defense authorization bill.
Tapper asks Blinken why US hasn't named Russia a state-sponsor of terrorism. Hear his response
CNN's "State of the Union" anchor Jake Tapper asks Secretary of State Antony Blinken why the Biden administration hasn't labeled Russia a state-sponsor of terrorism despite calls from US lawmakers to do so.
Incoming GOP rep calls for new commission on entitlements
Incoming Republican Congressman-elect Mike Lawler of New York tells CNN's Jake Tapper that he supports efforts to make sure that Social Security and Medicare are sustainable for the long term.
Poll reveals how Democrats and Republicans view Elon Musk
CNN's Harry Enten discusses a new NBC News poll that shows Republicans have warmed up to Elon Musk since he purchased Twitter.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff to convene antisemitism roundtable at the White House this week
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff -- the first Jewish person in his position -- will convene an antisemitism roundtable Wednesday at the White House, Emhoff's office tells CNN.
