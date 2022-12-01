Read full article on original website
Hiker's Video Captures Terrifying Moment BASE Jumper Slams into Canyon Wall, Then Dangles from Cliff
Mitch Edwards used his cell phone to record the stomach-churning drama as a BASE jumper's parachute snags on rocks on the side of a cliff near Moab, Utah A family hiking in Utah witnessed a frightening scene when a BASE jumper leapt from the edge of a cliff, then slammed into a canyon wall hundreds of feet below — and was left dangling after his parachute got caught on the rocks. Mitch Edwards and his 12-year-old son Baron captured the stomach-churning drama on their cellphones as it unfolded amidst the 700-ft. red...
VIDEO: BASE Jumper Slams Cliff Before Chute Snags a Rock in Death-Defying Moment
A BASE jumper caught a lucky break over the Thanksgiving weekend, one that, more than likely, saved their life. Footage captures the moment a BASE jumper at Kane Creek Canyon in Moab, Utah slammed into the side of a cliff at a high rate of speed. Supposedly, the contact knocked them unconscious. Reports state the one thing that saved the jumper’s life was their parachute, however, not in a way we would expect. Instead, the chute only partially deployed during the feat and became caught on a rock, stopping the athlete’s fall.
