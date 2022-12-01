A BASE jumper caught a lucky break over the Thanksgiving weekend, one that, more than likely, saved their life. Footage captures the moment a BASE jumper at Kane Creek Canyon in Moab, Utah slammed into the side of a cliff at a high rate of speed. Supposedly, the contact knocked them unconscious. Reports state the one thing that saved the jumper’s life was their parachute, however, not in a way we would expect. Instead, the chute only partially deployed during the feat and became caught on a rock, stopping the athlete’s fall.

