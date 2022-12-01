ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiker's Video Captures Terrifying Moment BASE Jumper Slams into Canyon Wall, Then Dangles from Cliff

Mitch Edwards used his cell phone to record the stomach-churning drama as a BASE jumper's parachute snags on rocks on the side of a cliff near Moab, Utah A family hiking in Utah witnessed a frightening scene when a BASE jumper leapt from the edge of a cliff, then slammed into a canyon wall hundreds of feet below — and was left dangling after his parachute got caught on the rocks. Mitch Edwards and his 12-year-old son Baron captured the stomach-churning drama on their cellphones as it unfolded amidst the 700-ft. red...
VIDEO: BASE Jumper Slams Cliff Before Chute Snags a Rock in Death-Defying Moment

A BASE jumper caught a lucky break over the Thanksgiving weekend, one that, more than likely, saved their life. Footage captures the moment a BASE jumper at Kane Creek Canyon in Moab, Utah slammed into the side of a cliff at a high rate of speed. Supposedly, the contact knocked them unconscious. Reports state the one thing that saved the jumper’s life was their parachute, however, not in a way we would expect. Instead, the chute only partially deployed during the feat and became caught on a rock, stopping the athlete’s fall.
