REI Co-op World Elite Mastercard review: A credit card for REI enthusiasts
The REI Co-op World Elite Mastercard doesn’t offer great rewards rates outside of REI purchases and doesn’t come with any notable perks, but it has no annual fee and could be a useful niche credit card for those who shop at REI on a regular basis.
A janitor laid off at Twitter's headquarters said one of Elon Musk's team members told him he'd be replaced by robots
Julio Alvarado, a janitor who worked at Twitter for 10 years, told the BBC the tone at the company soured after Elon Musk took over in October.
Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number...
68 of the best holiday and Christmas gift ideas to give (or get) this year
It’s time to start shopping for all your holiday and Christmas gifts. To help you find the absolute best gifts to give, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite presents perfect for the men, women and children in your life.
Android Authority
How to request a refund or dispute a transaction on Cash App
Getting your money back isn't guaranteed, but here's what you can do. Sending and receiving money on Cash App is a major reason to use the app, but what if you realize you sent funds to someone who tried to scam you and you want a refund? Usually, once you send a payment on Cash App, it’s instant. However, there’s still slightly more to the story, so here’s what to know about if Cash App will refund money if you’re scammed.
I started my T-shirt-printing side hustle with a press I bought on Facebook for $45. Now the business is making $50,000 a month in sales on average.
Ari Simpson, 39, started a T-shirt-printing side hustle in 2020 that now turns over more than $50,000 a month in revenue while working full-time.
Motley Fool
This New Payments Platform Might Transform How Rent Is Paid Forever
Paying rent by check could become a thing of the past. JPMorgan Chase now has a rental payments platform called Story. It offers online rent collection, tenant screening, and other services for landlords. Online payments like this make paying rent much more convenient for tenants. You can pay for almost...
Business Insider
How to freeze your credit with the three major credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax, TransUnion
Credit freeze frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
CBS News
Thursday surprise: The Sony PS5 video game console is in stock at Walmart now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're hoping to put a Sony PlayStation 5 under the Christmas tree this year (or just grab a new...
Americans' wealth slips further after massive loss in the spring
Americans' wealth continued to slide in the third quarter as stock prices plunged over the summer — but many Americans still have a healthy financial cushion, compared to pre-pandemic times.
The next PS5 restock is today: What you need to know to finally score a PlayStation 5
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Sony PlayStation 5 console -- and the Xbox Series X, for that matter -- are still hard to find,...
Apple made China the backbone of its iPhone assembly. Shifting away could take years
In early November, weeks before the peak holiday shopping season was about to kick off, Apple issued an unusual warning: customers would have to wait longer for the new iPhone 14 Pro models. That's because one of its key assembly facilities in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou was "operating at significantly reduced capacity" due to Covid curbs.
Our favorite product releases this week: Augustinus Bader, Otherland, Glossier and more
This week brings the launch of Augustinus Bader’s super-rich cream mask, new Made In cookware and Glossier’s new brown mascara for low-key makeup days.
Elon Musk says Twitter is rolling out a new feature that will flag 'shadowbanning.' It's complicated
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk on Thursday said he plans to introduce an option to make it possible for users to determine if the company has limited how many other users can view their posts. In doing so, Musk is effectively seizing on an issue that has been a rallying cry among some conservatives who claim the social network has suppressed or "shadowbanned" their content.
REI Members can take almost 50% off their favorite sale pick right now
REI’s Holiday Warm Up sale is going on — and whether you use it as a reason to kick off your holiday shopping or wrap it up, there are a ton of great deals going on, with wintry apparel, gear and more up to 30% off now through Dec. 19.
The best sales to shop this weekend: REI, Parachute, Logitech and more
This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Swedish Dish Cloths, discounts at Rifle Paper Co. and savings on Parachute robes and loungewear. All that and more below.
The 5 key steps for an amazing at-home spa facial, according to experts
As amazing as a spa facial can be, we don’t always have the time or budget to make it a regular part of our skin care routine. But if you’ve ever gotten a facial before, you’ll know that it consists of several steps that are actually quite easy to recreate at home. Here, we speak to four skin experts about how to create a personalized at-home facial that brings the spa — and glowing skin — to you.
