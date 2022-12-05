ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number...
Android Authority

How to request a refund or dispute a transaction on Cash App

Getting your money back isn't guaranteed, but here's what you can do. Sending and receiving money on Cash App is a major reason to use the app, but what if you realize you sent funds to someone who tried to scam you and you want a refund? Usually, once you send a payment on Cash App, it’s instant. However, there’s still slightly more to the story, so here’s what to know about if Cash App will refund money if you’re scammed.
Motley Fool

This New Payments Platform Might Transform How Rent Is Paid Forever

Paying rent by check could become a thing of the past. JPMorgan Chase now has a rental payments platform called Story. It offers online rent collection, tenant screening, and other services for landlords. Online payments like this make paying rent much more convenient for tenants. You can pay for almost...
CBS News

Thursday surprise: The Sony PS5 video game console is in stock at Walmart now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're hoping to put a Sony PlayStation 5 under the Christmas tree this year (or just grab a new...
CNN

Apple made China the backbone of its iPhone assembly. Shifting away could take years

In early November, weeks before the peak holiday shopping season was about to kick off, Apple issued an unusual warning: customers would have to wait longer for the new iPhone 14 Pro models. That's because one of its key assembly facilities in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou was "operating at significantly reduced capacity" due to Covid curbs.
CNN

The 5 key steps for an amazing at-home spa facial, according to experts

As amazing as a spa facial can be, we don’t always have the time or budget to make it a regular part of our skin care routine. But if you’ve ever gotten a facial before, you’ll know that it consists of several steps that are actually quite easy to recreate at home. Here, we speak to four skin experts about how to create a personalized at-home facial that brings the spa — and glowing skin — to you.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy