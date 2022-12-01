Read full article on original website
'You're a hero to your people!': Richarlison sends heartfelt message to Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min after helping Brazil knock South Korea out of the World Cup
Richarlison sent a heartfelt message to Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min in the wake of Brazil's 4-1 thumping of South Korea. The Spurs duo squared off for their respective nations in Monday night's last-16 game, that saw the Selecao advance with ease. Richarlison was again at the forefront for Brazil and...
What next for US soccer after an inspiring World Cup?
After losing to the Netherlands in the World Cup over the weekend, the US men's soccer players lingered on the pitch, loath to leave the stage, mirroring the feelings of viewers back home who had fallen for their young, exciting team.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face Switzerland for a place in the World Cup quarterfinals
The knockout stages are filled with extra tension this tournament for Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo as he seeks to win football's biggest trophy with his country in what is likely to be his last World Cup ever.
Why are South Korea star Son Heung-min and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea.
South Korea spent $200 billion, but it can't pay people enough to have a baby
The season of baby fairs is here once again in South Korea. Busy, noisy affairs held in cavernous conference halls where hundreds of vendors try to sell expectant parents everything they could possibly desire for their new bundle of joy -- and plenty of other things they never knew they needed.
US beat Iran in the World Cup. Here's why some Iranians are celebrating
Social media videos show Iranians celebrating the United States' World Cup match win against their country. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh has more.
Taiwan's 'living hell' traffic is a tourism problem, say critics
Bad roads and aging infrastructure are keeping some tourists from traveling safely around Taiwan.
Exclusive: China operating over 100 police stations across the world with the help of some host nations, report claims
Beijing has set up more than 100 so-called overseas police stations across the globe to monitor, harass and in some cases repatriate Chinese citizens living in exile, using bilateral security arrangements struck with countries in Europe and Africa to gain a widespread presence internationally, a new report shared exclusively with CNN alleges.
Japan wins plaudits for World Cup shocks and fans cleaning up in stadiums
Japan bids the World Cup farewell after its World Cup last-16 penalty shootout defeat by Croatia on Monday, but the team and its fans left lasting memories that won the Asian nation plenty of plaudits in Qatar and across the watching world.
Former Iran football team player challenges authorities' 'silence' after death of man celebrating World Cup defeat
A former Iran national team football player has criticized authorities for their "silence" over the death of a man who celebrated the country's World Cup defeat to the United States earlier this week.
