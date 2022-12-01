ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 13

Athlon Sports' NFL experts make their picks against the spread for Week 13 of the 2022 season.

Although there were three games on Thanksgiving last week, NFL bettors were probably more thankful for what happened on Sunday when a quarter of home teams favored by more than a touchdown all won AND covered.

There won't be a repeat in Week 13, however, as only there will probably be only two home favorites of more than a touchdown come kickoff time. There will be a couple of heavy (touchdown or more) road favorites as well, including Cleveland at Houston, which will feature Deshaun Watson's Browns' debut against his former team.  Yes, Cleveland is just 4-7 but the Texans have the league's worst record (1-9-1) and has lost six in a row. But will Watson's rust prevent the Browns from covering on the road?

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan ( @AthlonSteven ), Mark Ross ( @ AthlonMarkR ), and Ben Weinrib ( @benweinrib ), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer ( @BryanDFischer ) see Week 13 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 13 Picks Against the Spread

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13), and Week 11's Bears-Falcons (Falcons -3, 27-24) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.

