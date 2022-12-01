Read full article on original website
Man faces felony charge after harassing employees, injures deputy
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after harassing county employees and assaulting a deputy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Tyree Littlejohn was arraigned Sunday morning on the following charges: One count of assault in the second degree, a felony One count of resisting arrest, one count of […]
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged with Assault Of Juvenile
An Olean man has been accused of assaulting a juvenile. The Olean Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit arrested 39-year-old Brandon Gould on Sunday after a complaint was received regarding alleged sex with a juvenile. Gould was charged with a felony Criminal Sexual Act and arraigned in Olean City Court. He...
erienewsnow.com
Machete, Axe Wielding Man Arrested
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 61-year-old Jamestown man was arrested after brandishing a machete and an axe before allegedly intimidating people while swinging the weapons. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a northside address around 7 p.m. on Sunday for a reported person with a weapon call.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused In Assault, Burglary At Local Apartment Building
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old Jamestown man is accused of assaulting a person with a knife during a burglary at a local apartment building. Jamestown Police arrested Raushaun Smith following the alleged crime at the Parkview Apartments on West Fourth Street in Downtown Jamestown last Friday.
Jamestown man arrested, threw clock at victim, threatened with archery bow
A Jamestown man was arrested and is awaiting arraignment on one charge of menacing in the second degree, harassment in the second degree, and outstanding bench warrants.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Faces Felony Charges Following Alleged Dirt Bike Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old Jamestown man faces felony charges following the alleged theft of a dirt bike in Chautauqua County. New York State Police investigators arrested Cortland Hepfner on Saturday following a month’s long investigation in the Town of Ripley. Troopers alleged that back...
wesb.com
Kane Man Convicted of Failure to Register
A Kane man was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender. A jury in McKean County Court found Albert Thielges guilty of Failing to Provide Accurate Registration Information as a Transient as required under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. Sentencing is set for January 12.
Buffalo man found guilty for shooting homeless man outside of his apartment
Erie County DA John J. Flynn announced Friday that a jury found a Buffalo man guilty of one count of assault in the first degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged with Two Felonies in Allegany Larceny
An Olean man was charged with multiple felonies in an Allegany larceny Friday. New York State Police located 41-year-old David J. Nickola in Ellicottville and charged him with two counts of felony possession of a forged instrument. Nickola was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
Police: Driver charged in NYE hit-and-run involved in fatal Chautauqua County crash
ARKWRIGHT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night in the Town of Arkwright, New York State Police announced Monday. Police say a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling southbound on Center Road failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on State Route 83. As […]
16-year-old sentenced for killing teenage girl in January double shooting
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Buffalo teenager was sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing a teenage girl in a double shooting.
Teen admits to stabbing classmate
A 16-year-old Buffalo girl pleads guilty to an assault charge in connection with a stabbing at a school. She stabbed another multiple times with a knife during a fight in September.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Gets Eight Years in Prison for Probation Violation
A Jamestown man was sentenced on Friday to eight years in state prison for violating the terms of his probation. 44-year-old Anthony Cunningham received his sentence in Chautauqua County Court from Judge David Foley, who also gave him three years post-release supervision. According to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, Cunningham got a five-year probation sentence in 2018 after pleading guilty to two Class C felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The probation violation was filed by the Chautauqua County Department of Probation after Cunningham was arrested by Jamestown Police on June 15th for a Class B felony charge of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a Class C violent felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly possessing a loaded firearm; those charges were the result of a drug raid at 47 Charles Street. Schmidt says Cunningham has been indicted on the June 15th charges and is scheduled to appear in Chautauqua County Court for an omnibus motion on January 9th.
16-year-old gets up to life in prison for murdering teen girl in double shooting
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo teen who was found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old girl inside her home in Buffalo might spend the rest of his life in prison. The suspect’s name was not released by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced to 12 years to life in prison. As part of a coordinated effort with a co-defendant, the juvenile offender unlawfully entered a home located in the 200 block of Koons Avenue in Buffalo on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. With an illegal “ghost gun,” the juvenile offender shot two teenagers inside a home when he was The post 16-year-old gets up to life in prison for murdering teen girl in double shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
chautauquatoday.com
Four Charged in Fight Over Living Arrangements in Silver Creek
A fight over living arrangements led to charges against four Silver Creek residents on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police responded to an address on Main Street in the village shortly before 1:15 PM for a report of multiple subjects fighting. On arrival, police determined that subjects at that location had gotten into a physical confrontation, and multiple subjects had suffered unwanted physical contact. 35-year-old David Turner, 25-year-old Emily Dudkowski, and 19-year-old Raymond Gerspach were each charged with one count of 2nd-degree harassment. Deputies also charged 43-year-old Solana Anstett with three counts of 2nd-degree harassment. All four will answer the charges in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
erienewsnow.com
71-Year-Old Killed In Weekend Chautauqua County Crash
ARKWRIGHT, NY (WNY News Now) – A 71-year-old woman was killed, with several others hurt, following a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in Chautauqua County. New York State Police report that South Dayton resident Linda Kraemer was ejected from a Ford F-150 pickup truck during the collision on Saturday night.
Cattaraugus County man pleads guilty to attempted murder
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that an Olean man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in the second degree.
18-year-old paralyzed in crash asks for Christmas cards
The high school senior has been at ECMC recovering for more than four months, after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Portville September 3. Kranock was on her friend’s porch.
Teen sentenced for Koons Avenue homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenager from Buffalo was sentenced Friday for his role in a double shooting earlier this year. The 16-year-old male, who is not being named due to his juvenile offender status, was sentenced in court to 12 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree in October.
3 People Arrested For Sneaking Drugs Into Erie County Holding Center
Three people were arrested in separate incidents for bringing contraband into the Erie County Holding Center. Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported the arrest of the three individuals on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. They were each arrested on felony contraband charges. Crack Cocaine Falls From Man's Butt During...
