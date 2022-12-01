ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

The rise and fall of Wirecard

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Payments company Wirecard collapsed in 2020 in Germany's biggest post-war fraud scandal. A trial will start in Munich on Thursday, with former Chief Executive Markus Braun facing charges. Braun denies wrongdoing.
Reuters

Oil prices climb after Russian crude sanctions kick in

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil rebounded on Tuesday after plunging by more than 3% in the previous session, as the implementation of sanctions on Russian seaborne crude oil eased concerns about oversupply while the relaxing of China's COVID curbs bolstered the demand outlook.

