KETV.com

18-year-old man arrested for November homicide, according to Omaha police

OMAHA, Neb. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for the November murder of a 19-year-old man, according to Omaha police. Kevin Thornton faces charges of first-degree murder, use of a weapon - gun to commit a felony and attempted robbery. He's accused of killing Sincere Brooks on Nov. 16,...
KETV.com

Omaha Police investigate stabbing that left 26-year-old critically hurt

Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing that hurt one person Saturday night. It happened at 9 p.m. at 93rd and Maplewood Boulevard. Police say they found 26-year-old Daquante Mayfield critically hurt. Medics rushed Mayfield to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to...
klkntv.com

24-year-old in critical condition after crash in southeast Lincoln, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in southeast Lincoln, police say. A 24-year-old driving a Honda was turning west at the intersection of 84th Street and Nebraska Parkway when Ruben Linton, 31, went through the intersection and struck the vehicle.
WOWT

Omaha teen pleads no contest to manslaughter in 18-year-old’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha teen will be sentenced next year in the accidental shooting death of his friend. On Nov. 23, Blake Miller, 19, pleaded no contest to manslaughter. He’s accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend, 18-year-old Tanner Farrell, while playing with a gun. Miller...
klin.com

Stolen Vehicle Pulled From Holmes Lake

Lincoln Police were called to the north shore of Holmes Lake on Sunday afternoon to investigate an accident. When officers arrived they found a vehicle unoccupied and submerged in the lake near the dam. Lincoln Fire and rescue crews were called and pulled the SUV from the water and towed...
Panhandle Post

Search continues for man in Nebraska woman's disappearance

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
KETV.com

One person critically injured in Saturday night stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person is in critical condition after being stabbed Saturday night. Officers said they responded to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m., near 93rd Street and Maplewood Boulevard. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The...
klkntv.com

Police pursuit ends in fatal car crash near Grand Island

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a fatal car crash southeast of Grand Island on Saturday night. Authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, Nebraska, failed to pull over for a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy. The vehicle crashed and...
Kearney Hub

Police arrest 4 men in connection with slaying of 15-year-old Omaha girl

Police have arrested four men after a 15-year-old girl was found slain inside a house near 37th and Pinkney streets on Wednesday night. Synthia Elliott was found dead inside a home at 3519 N. 37th St. after numerous gunshots were reported in the area. Officers responded to an alert from...
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man injured in Saturday night cutting

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was injured after a cutting that had him in critical condition. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 93rd St. and Maplewood Boulevard at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday for a reported cutting. According to authorities, they found a 26-year-old victim at the...
KETV.com

OPD: Robber maces fast-food worker at drive-through window

Omaha Police say a robber maced an employee at a McDonald's Saturday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at the restaurant on 108th and Q streets. Officers say the man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the worker and took the cash drawer from the register. The suspect ran...
WOWT

Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha McDonald’s was robbed Saturday night. According to Omaha Police, at 9:01 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the McDonald’s near 108th and Q Street in response to a robbery. An employee told police a man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the...
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man arrested for domestic assault

Fremont police responded at 11:47 Saturday night to the 1600 block of North C Street for a domestic disturbance complaint. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Thomas J. Prado, 49, of Fremont for third-degree domestic assault.
News Channel Nebraska

Fremont County sheriff reports multiple drug arrests

SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Dec. 5, including assault, possession and probation violation. Billy Foster, 47, of Clarinda was held on a $60,000 bond after he was arrested for suspicion of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 17.
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Eurvin Ray Morgan Jr., of Omaha, Nebraska, on November 29th for Theft 2nd. Aaron Wade Opdyke, 34, of Malvern, was arrested November 30th for Driving under Suspension, Fraudulent use of Registration and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability. Bond was set at $300.
North Platte Telegraph

One person killed at west Omaha construction site

One person was killed Wednesday at a construction site in west Omaha. Tracy Baslee, 56, of Davey was fatally injured around 11:30 a.m. when a bucket connected to a backhoe detached and fell on him near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive. Construction workers were trying to connect two pipes on the side of the road when the accident occurred, a police spokesman said.
WOWT

Contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft

CASS COUNTY, Nebraska (WOWT) - A siding contractor charged with felony theft by deception turned himself in Friday at the Cass County jail in Plattsmouth. Mark Scheidewind, 46, represented Midwest Restorations on a siding order for a Beaver Lake home. The wrong siding was delivered in June and returned but...

