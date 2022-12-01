Read full article on original website
KETV.com
18-year-old man arrested for November homicide, according to Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for the November murder of a 19-year-old man, according to Omaha police. Kevin Thornton faces charges of first-degree murder, use of a weapon - gun to commit a felony and attempted robbery. He's accused of killing Sincere Brooks on Nov. 16,...
KETV.com
Omaha Police investigate stabbing that left 26-year-old critically hurt
Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing that hurt one person Saturday night. It happened at 9 p.m. at 93rd and Maplewood Boulevard. Police say they found 26-year-old Daquante Mayfield critically hurt. Medics rushed Mayfield to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to...
klkntv.com
24-year-old in critical condition after crash in southeast Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in southeast Lincoln, police say. A 24-year-old driving a Honda was turning west at the intersection of 84th Street and Nebraska Parkway when Ruben Linton, 31, went through the intersection and struck the vehicle.
WOWT
Omaha teen pleads no contest to manslaughter in 18-year-old’s death
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha teen will be sentenced next year in the accidental shooting death of his friend. On Nov. 23, Blake Miller, 19, pleaded no contest to manslaughter. He’s accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend, 18-year-old Tanner Farrell, while playing with a gun. Miller...
KETV.com
4 men accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old girl receive no bond in Douglas County court
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The four men accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl were in court for the first time Monday. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said officials haven't been able to find a connection between them and the victim — 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. Kash Davis,...
klin.com
Stolen Vehicle Pulled From Holmes Lake
Lincoln Police were called to the north shore of Holmes Lake on Sunday afternoon to investigate an accident. When officers arrived they found a vehicle unoccupied and submerged in the lake near the dam. Lincoln Fire and rescue crews were called and pulled the SUV from the water and towed...
Search continues for man in Nebraska woman's disappearance
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
KETV.com
One person critically injured in Saturday night stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person is in critical condition after being stabbed Saturday night. Officers said they responded to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m., near 93rd Street and Maplewood Boulevard. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The...
klkntv.com
Police pursuit ends in fatal car crash near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a fatal car crash southeast of Grand Island on Saturday night. Authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, Nebraska, failed to pull over for a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy. The vehicle crashed and...
Red Oak Police arrest an Omaha, Nebraska Man for Fugitive from Justice
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 44-year-old Juan Avalos Jr. of Red Oak on a warrant out of Omaha, Nebraska, for fraudulent checks. Officers arrested Avalos Jr. on Sunday in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue and transported him to the Montgomery County Jail, awaiting extradition to Nebraska on a fugitive charge from justice.
Kearney Hub
Police arrest 4 men in connection with slaying of 15-year-old Omaha girl
Police have arrested four men after a 15-year-old girl was found slain inside a house near 37th and Pinkney streets on Wednesday night. Synthia Elliott was found dead inside a home at 3519 N. 37th St. after numerous gunshots were reported in the area. Officers responded to an alert from...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man injured in Saturday night cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was injured after a cutting that had him in critical condition. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 93rd St. and Maplewood Boulevard at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday for a reported cutting. According to authorities, they found a 26-year-old victim at the...
KETV.com
OPD: Robber maces fast-food worker at drive-through window
Omaha Police say a robber maced an employee at a McDonald's Saturday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at the restaurant on 108th and Q streets. Officers say the man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the worker and took the cash drawer from the register. The suspect ran...
WOWT
Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha McDonald’s was robbed Saturday night. According to Omaha Police, at 9:01 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the McDonald’s near 108th and Q Street in response to a robbery. An employee told police a man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the...
UNO Police increasing security after threatening note found Saturday morning
A statement from the Archdiocese of Omaha said a threatening note was found on the doors of the St. John Paul II Newman Center, Saturday morning.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for domestic assault
Fremont police responded at 11:47 Saturday night to the 1600 block of North C Street for a domestic disturbance complaint. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Thomas J. Prado, 49, of Fremont for third-degree domestic assault.
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont County sheriff reports multiple drug arrests
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Dec. 5, including assault, possession and probation violation. Billy Foster, 47, of Clarinda was held on a $60,000 bond after he was arrested for suspicion of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 17.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Eurvin Ray Morgan Jr., of Omaha, Nebraska, on November 29th for Theft 2nd. Aaron Wade Opdyke, 34, of Malvern, was arrested November 30th for Driving under Suspension, Fraudulent use of Registration and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability. Bond was set at $300.
North Platte Telegraph
One person killed at west Omaha construction site
One person was killed Wednesday at a construction site in west Omaha. Tracy Baslee, 56, of Davey was fatally injured around 11:30 a.m. when a bucket connected to a backhoe detached and fell on him near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive. Construction workers were trying to connect two pipes on the side of the road when the accident occurred, a police spokesman said.
WOWT
Contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft
CASS COUNTY, Nebraska (WOWT) - A siding contractor charged with felony theft by deception turned himself in Friday at the Cass County jail in Plattsmouth. Mark Scheidewind, 46, represented Midwest Restorations on a siding order for a Beaver Lake home. The wrong siding was delivered in June and returned but...
