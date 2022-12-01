Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Anonymous donor 'Pete' drops off $3,000 gift at Evansville nonprofit
An Evansville nonprofit received a charitable gift for the 32nd year in a row on Monday. Officials with Easterseals Rehabilitation Center say the anonymous donor known only as "Pete" dropped off a $3,000 donation on Monday. This year, Pete left the gift inside a festive bag, tucked in the bed...
ISP to hold hiring event at CK Newsome Center in Evansville
If you've ever thought about a career in law enforcement, your opportunity may be soon as the Indiana State Police looks to hire more troopers. "The last couple years, there's been some different challenges in getting the numbers of applicants where we need to be, and we're hoping to hire up to a 150 troops this year," said ISP Sgt. Seth Rainey.
New strip mall coming to Newburgh in 2023
Plans are in the works for a new retail center in Newburgh, Indiana. A listing on svnmartin.com says the retail strip center will be coming in spring of 2023. According to the listing, the building is 6,250 square feet altogether, with room for multiple tenants. Located minutes away from Evansville's...
Evansville Salvation Army gets donation of valuable gold coin
Officials with the Evansville Salvation Army say they received a special donation. According to a news release, a special gold coin was dropped in one of the Salvation Army's Red Kettles, located at Evansville's west side Walmart. The Salvation Army says the gold "Krugerrand" coin was donated during one of...
One man is in custody linked to an early Sunday morning murder investigation
An Evansville man has been arrested for murder following a Sunday morning shooting. Central Dispatch says, they received a call for a person who was shot shortly before 9:00 A.M. The incident unfolded along Clayton Avenue, on the city's southeast side. Police arrested Clifton Fletcher in connection to the murder...
Papaw's Poole Mill Restaurant catches on fire
A Webster County, Kentucky restaurant caught fire on Saturday morning. Poole, Kentucky dispatch said the call came in at 9:55 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say no injuries have been reported. Papaw's Poole Mill Restaurant said in a Facebook post, "thankfully we were there working and caught it before it was...
Cattle loose on I-64 in Warrick County after trailer overturns
Indiana authorities are cleaning up after a trailer hauling cattle overturned in Warrick County on Monday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police officials said that an overturned semi hauling cattle had shut down I-64 near the 31 mile marker near the Lynnville exit. According to ISP, as many...
Man being charged after attack on pregnant woman in Evansville
An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of attacking a pregnant woman. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to an assault at the Quality Inn off of East Morgan Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. A woman told police she had been attacked by 60-year-old Johnny McGillem,...
Evansville man identified as victim in fatal tree trimming accident
An Evansville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal tree trimming incident that happened on Bickmeier Road on Friday morning. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 41-year-old Travis Lee Burkett died from internal crushing injuries from the work-related accident. As we reported Friday, authorities responded to a...
Defense for Henderson double-murder suspect argues mental instability
Kenneth Gibbs appeared in court on Monday after being accused of killing multiple people at a Henderson men's shelter in August. Defense for Henderson double-murder suspect argues mental instability. Kenneth Gibbs appeared in court on Monday after being accused of killing multiple people at a Henderson men's shelter in August.
Woman identified as victim in Evansville murder investigation
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a victim in a weekend murder investigation. The coroner says 37-year-old Gamia L. Stuart is the woman who was shot and killed on Sunday. Police said they found Stuart shot multiple times at an apartment on Clayton Avenue Sunday morning.
Evansville woman accused of hitting man with car after argument
An Evansville woman was arrested Sunday after being accused of hitting a man with her car. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the area of North 9th Avenue and West Michigan Street around 12:30 p.m. Sunday after a man called 911 and said someone had hit him with a car.
Another candidate emerges in the 2023 Evansville mayoral race
There's another contender seeking to lead the City of Evansville. Natalie Rascher says she is seeking to run as a Republican candidate for mayor in 2023. Rascher works in public accounting in human capital management and organizational development. Rascher held a public announcement this weekend at Kipplee's restaurant.
Owensboro Police Department searching for man missing since October
Authorities in Owensboro, Kentucky, are asking the public to help find a missing man. The Owensboro Police Department says it's looking for 34-year-old Randy Kelley, who has been missing since Oct. 5, 2022. OPD says Kelley has brown hair and brown eyes, weighing around 125 pounds and standing 5-foot 6-inches...
U.S. Department of Labor hosts black lung event to help those impacted by coal mines
The U.S. Department of Labor is hosting a lung outreach event for former and current coal miners and even survivors medically impacted by the harsh effects. This event will take place at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Central location; today, December 5th, 2 pm-7 pm, and an additional day December 6th, 10 am-5 pm.
Central City Man arrested after hammer attack
In Muhlenberg County, a man is accused of assaulting someone with a hammer. Central City Police say they were called to West Reservoir Avenue on Friday. Authorities say Jason Wilson was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. He faces assault in the 2nd degree. We're told the...
2 arrested for trespassing and drug possession on old UE softball field
Two people have been arrested for drug possession and trespassing at the University of Evansville's old softball field on Division Street. Authorities say officers were sent to the old UE softball field after UE officials said someone was living in the building adjacent to the field and wanted to clear the space out.
Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Webster County
Three people are facing meth trafficking charges after an investigation in Providence, Kentucky. The Providence Police Department says it started when officers saw a suspicious vehicle late Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. Inside that vehicle was 52-year-old Tyffani Stone of Hanson, 32-year-old Frances Teem of Tennessee, and 45-year-old Brian Newton...
Woman charged with battery against police officer
An Evansville woman was arrested after being accused of kicking a police officer on Saturday. Authorities say an officer was sent to Grandview Towers Apartments on Saturday around 3:22 p.m. for customer trouble. A taxi driver said that a passenger, Whitney Farmer, was refusing to pay, according to an affidavit.
