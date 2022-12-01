High on Life, Hello Neighbor 2, and more come to Xbox Game Pass in December

What you need to know

The Xbox Game Pass suite of subscription services enjoy new game additions every month.

Xbox has revealed the 11 new games heading to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of December 2022.

The service begins its 2022 finale with games like High on Life, Hello Neighbor 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and more.

Games like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are also here, while Metal: Hellsinger comes to Xbox One (and through Game Pass).

The beginning of every month is always an exciting period, as Xbox announces the latest batch of games to head to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the upcoming weeks. The final month of 2022 has arrived, and the penultimate Xbox Game Pass additions have been revealed with some truly exciting inclusions.

Xbox Game Pass in December 2022 , or at least the first wave, includes 11 new games, including Xbox exclusives like High on Life , highly anticipated releases like Hello Neighbor 2, and the arrival of critically-acclaimed arcade racer Hot Wheels Unleashed. It's a bustling month, and Xbox gamers are certainly going to be kept busy by the barrage of new titles heading their way in the next few weeks.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is also landing on Xbox Game Pass, giving subscribers an easy way to experience 9 amazing LEGO Star Wars games without paying the eyewatering price tag. Of course, I can't forget to mention that Metal: Hellsinger is dropping its current-gen exclusivity and coming to Xbox One — and it'll still be available through Xbox Game Pass.

There are a lot of great games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the near future, giving the popular gaming service a worthwhile send-off as we rapidly approach the new year. Some of these games, like the hilarious sci-fi shooter High on Life, may join the best Xbox Game Pass games when they release into the service. Don't forget, we also have yet to see the Xbox Game Pass additions for the second half of December, while should be revealed in a couple of weeks.

This is an exciting month for Xbox Game Pass, and I'm interested to play several of these games, but I'm even more ecstatic for what's to come in 2023 for the Xbox platform . Still, it's good to see Xbox Game Pass maintain its momentum even to the finish line with plenty of tantalizing additions. Here are all of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next few weeks, and those that are leaving the service.

Dec. 1

Eastward (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

The Walking Dead: The Final Season — The Complete Season (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC , & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Dec. 6

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Hello Neighbor 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Dec. 8

Chained Echoes (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One , & PC)

Dec. 13

High on Life (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Potion Craft (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC)

Dec. 15

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED Game of the Year Edition (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Here are the games that are leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of this period, making this your last chance to play, finish, or buy them with a discount before they leave the service.

Leaving Dec. 15

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Breathedge (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Firewatch (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Lake (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Neoverse (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Race with Ryan (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) via EA Play

Transformers: Battlegrounds (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

