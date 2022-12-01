Read full article on original website
If you need to get groceries, looks like northwest Rochester, Minnesota is now the hot spot for all of the stores. Plans for a brand-new Cub Foods were recently submitted to the City of Rochester and it will just be a hop, skip, and a jump away from several other grocery store locations.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the fourth home burglary reported in northeast Rochester this week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident left his home in the 700 block of 22nd St. Northeast around 6:30 a.m. and came back to find his home ransacked around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner told officers someone had appeared to have forced open his front door and stole an estimated $2,000 in cash from a safe inside of the home.
What Is This Great Dane Doing On Kasson Minnesota Family's Roof?. It was a bright day, perfect for putting up Christmas lights. In the process, the head of the Galloway clan's "Light Installation Team" (better known as Aaron) ended up confronting and having to control a GIANT Great Dane on their roof, in Kasson, Minnesota.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man who was described by local authorities a year ago as the suspect for a large portion of the catalytic converter thefts in the Rochester area is back in jail. 37-year-old Shaun Clement, who is currently scheduled to stand trial early next year on...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Rochester Police Department have ordered autopsies for the man and woman from Rochester found dead in southeast Rochester late Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the man was 58-years-old and the woman was 54-years-old. He said the two had spent Wednesday night...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester residents will have the chance to share their feedback on the city’s proposed 2023 budget. As part of the budget and tax levy adoption process, the city will hold a public hearing about next year’s budget on Monday, Dec. 5. The hearing is part of the regular city council meeting that begins at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall in downtown Rochester.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Rochester woman they say stole $1,400 worth of coats from Scheels in October and November. 22-year-old Vena Noch was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday and was released without bail but with conditions. The criminal complaint accuses Noch of stealing the four different jackets during four separate trips to the sporting goods store.
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Winona County Emergency Response Team arrested a Winona man Friday as the result of a search warrant issued as part of a narcotics investigation. The Winona Police Department said in a news release that officers brought 24-year-old Antoine Davis into custody at a residence in...
Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lake City man is facing a felony drug sale charge after the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office reported seizing large quantities of hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana wax and other drugs including fentanyl. Charges filed against 23-year-old Noah Gernes say deputies executed a search warrant...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester has joined the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in offering free catalytic converter marking kits. The kits, offered by the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau, feature a label that etches a unique number onto a catalytic converter. Once the label is attached to one of the emission control devices, it uses a chemical process to permanently etch the number onto the catalytic converter.
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Cannon Falls man who was caught drunk behind the wheel of a charter bus transporting dozens of children to a YMCA camp has been sentenced to two years on probation. Patrick Bullard, who marked his 50th birthday on Monday, earlier entered a guilty plea...
The snow is falling. Christmas trees are up in the front windows of houses and twinkle lights are sparkling bright outside. Last weekend, Santa showed up in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Now, he's showing up again and this time, with his REAL reindeer!. Santa and His REAL Reindeer Are Coming to...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking residents to lock their doors after officers responded to three burglaries in northeast Rochester in a span of less than 30 hours. A police spokesman said the first burglary was reported around 3 p.m. Monday at a residence in the...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to five years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. 29-year-old Elgin Green entered a guilty plea to the charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge and a felony domestic assault charge. He was given credit for the 155 days he is already served in jail.
Working its way through the Minnesota legislature is an attempt to legalize recreational marijuana use. What does one local law enforcement leader think of it? Let's find out. This is a gathering information story. For you. One of the many stories I hope you'll read in the near future. Recently, Sheriff Kevin Torgerson was featured on the Y-105FM Early Morning Show.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, the heaviest snowfall from today's winter storm has been found in the Twin Cities area. As of late Tuesday afternoon, there were numerous reports of 8 inches of accumulation across the Twin Cities. Areas just south and north of the Twin Cities are reporting around 4 inches of accumulation, while the snowfall totals in the Rochester area have been mainly between 1 and 3 inches.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a residence this morning. Very little information is available, but a Police Department spokesperson says a report came in around 11:45 AM about a male and female who were found deceased at a residence in the 1100 block of Third Avenue Southeast.
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two truckers were hurt after their semis, headed in opposite directions, collided on I-90 in Freeborn County Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report says an eastbound semi, driven by 51-year-old Duane Travis of Red Oak, IA, crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes where it collided with another semi, operated by 40-year-old Phillip Hughes of Rochester. The crash was reported at 7:36 a.m. about six miles east of Albert Lea.
Exciting News Just Announced for Rochester Airport by Sun Country. As soon as the snow started flying today, I hopped on the 'ol internet and searched "where can I fly to that is warm". Before I even heard about the news Sun Country shared for Rochester, I found a flight to one of my happy places, California, for just $74. Yes, $74. That flight is from MSP but starting December 15th, I can check my bags in Rochester, hop on a premium vehicle from Rochester to MSP and catch my flight to sunny California.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) has announced plans to draw down Silver Lake starting Dec. 9. RPU Communications Coordinator Tony Benson says the drawdown is to allow crews to replace a hydraulic cylinder on the Silver Lake Dam. RPU is working on the replacement project with the Minnesota DNR and Rochester Parks and Recreation Department.
