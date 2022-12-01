A Beltrami County man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, law enforcement began to investigate a drug trafficking organization that was distributing significant quantities of meth in northern Minnesota in September of 2019. During the investigation, officers had multiple encounters with 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway.

