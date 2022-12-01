Read full article on original website
Related
trfradio.com
TRF Woman Cited For Assaulting Bartender
Police responded to an assault at a bar Sunday evening in Thief River Falls. According to the report, police responded to 212 2nd Street East where a person had “assaulted the bartender and broke her glasses”. Thonya Lee Fogarty, 49, of Thief River Falls has been cited for 5th Degree Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Damage to Property.
lptv.org
Beltrami County Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Meth Trafficking
A Beltrami County man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, law enforcement began to investigate a drug trafficking organization that was distributing significant quantities of meth in northern Minnesota in September of 2019. During the investigation, officers had multiple encounters with 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway.
KNOX News Radio
TRF couple charged with tax crimes
A Thief River Falls couple has been charged with multiple tax crimes in Minnesota. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has charged Harlan and Nancy Kirkeide with three felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and failing to pay income tax. The Kirkeides allegedly failed to...
KNOX News Radio
Business News: EGF growth…GF loan & Big Ring dollars
The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The economy added 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate stayed 3.7%, still near a 53-year low. November’s job growth dipped only slightly from October’s 284,000 gain.
Minnesota Tow Truck Driver Sentenced for Meth Trafficking
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A northern Minnesota tow truck operator has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he was caught trafficking large quantities of meth three different times from February 2020 to September 2021. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway received his prison...
lptv.org
Redby Locals Arrested in Two Separate Drug Busts
The Red Lake Police Department has reported the arrest of four individuals after two separate drug busts in November. According to the Red Lake Police Department, the first arrest occurred on November 29 following a routine traffic stop. Kendrick Sayers, 19, of Redby was stopped by officials after they received reports of him running past a school bus stop arm. Sayers was then placed in custody for Unlawful Transportation of Controlled Prescription Medication.
Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Court records show in September...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 3, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Amy Marie Mohs, 45, of East Grand Forks, for Receiving Stolen Property.
trfradio.com
Woman Cited Following 2 Vehicle Accident For No Headlights During Snowfall
A woman was cited for not using headlights during heavy snow Friday afternoon in Thief River Falls. According to the police report Courtney Leeanne Hawk, 29, of Thief River Falls was cited for “Vehicle lighting Headlights not on – snow/rain, sleet”. Police say the northbound 2013 Chevy Hawk was driving collided with a 2016 Jeep on Highway 59 at Nelson Drive.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY EXPECTED TO SEE TEMPERATURES DIP DOWN CLOSE TO THIRTY BELOW ZERO TONIGHT
Winter is here, and another small snowstorm is coming to northwest Minnesota with high winds and blowing snow, making visibility poor, especially in the open country and highways (especially on Highway 2). The National Weather Service in Grand Forks reported that one to two inches of snow is expected throughout...
Comments / 0