The City Club of Cleveland announces exit from longtime home to Playhouse Square
The City Club of Cleveland announced Monday that it will be moving from its current space on the second floor at 850 Euclid Avenue to the first floor of a former retail building at 1317 Euclid Avenue, fronting Playhouse Square. Founded in 1912, the City Club of Cleveland is one...
Akron, Cuyahoga Falls look to change zoning codes for the Merriman Valley, Schumacher next year
Akron and Cuyahoga Falls will be looking to change their zoning codes next year to align with the Merriman Valley Schumacher Area Master Plan. "The zoning code actually determines the form and the character of the city, and it's actually a reflection of our values and aspirations," Akron city planner and architect Daniel DeAngelo said. "The thing is right now our zoning code is not a very good reflection of our values and aspirations, and that's why we're not getting the results that we want."
Cleveland City Council approves police commission members
More than a year after Cleveland voters approved Issue 24, creating a police oversight board with authority over officer discipline and department policies, city council approved Mayor Justin Bibb’s ten nominees to the new board at their meeting Monday night. Each of Bibb’s ten nominees appeared in front of...
Ohio lawmaker wants law requiring police to record race during traffic stops
An Ohio lawmaker says she will introduce legislation requiring police agencies to record race data when making traffic stops, following a Marshall Project - Cleveland investigation into how the village of Bratenahl tickets mostly Black drivers from neighboring Cleveland. State Rep. Juanita Brent, a Democrat from Cleveland, said the information...
